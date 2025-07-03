Recent Browns’ draft pick is already a cut candidate ahead of camp

With training camp just a few weeks away, the Browns only have two true center options on the roster - starter Ethan Pocic and third-year backup Luke Wypler. Pocic had a bit of a down 2024, as did the rest of the offense and the offensive line, but he aims to rebound in a contract year with the return to a wide-zone-based offense.

Wypler is currently the only depth for Pocic at the center position, unless someone like Zak Zinter or Teven Jenkins handles that responsibility, which seems unlikely. Last year during camp, the Browns opted to bring Nick Harris back instead of allowing Wypler to be the direct backup for Pocic. If Cleveland does the same in the coming weeks by adding a center, Wypler's spot on the roster could be in jeopardy.

Luke Wypler a cut candidate if Browns add more interior o-line depth

Originally a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft out of Ohio State, Wypler turned heads during his rookie preseason and training camp. He only managed 55 total snaps during his rookie year, but posted a very respectable 64.6 PFF grade in that time, good for 34th out of 136 centers. He couldn't build on the momentum, however, as he didn't get any game action during the 2024 season.

After a step back last year, it would be pretty telling about his performance if they choose to bring someone else in and not give him another chance as the direct center backup. He was only a sixth-round pick, but the early returns looked promising for his draft position. Ideally, Wypler would show enough to maintain the backup job so he could at least be in consideration for the starting center job in 2026, should the Browns not bring Pocic back.

Although the offensive line was the identity of the offense through the first few years with Kevin Stefanski, the Browns ended up in the bottom five in pass and run blocking grades last year. Injuries are inevitable, so a breakthrough from a former draft pick would go a long way in terms of depth and even plans at the position beyond 2025.

