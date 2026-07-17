Ronnie Hickman's league-wide disrespect could be a Browns blessing

The Cleveland Browns look to shock the NFL in 2026 with Todd Monken at the helm. While there's no telling how the offense will look, they believe they can hang their hat on their defense. With several studs across the field, like Denzel Ward, Grant Delpit, Jared Verse, and Carson Schwesinger leading the way, others are getting lost in the shuffle. Like safety Ronnie Hickman.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler released an article in which he ranked the top 10 safeties in the NFL after surveying league executives, coaches, and scouts. While there won't be an argument made with the top 10 list, there was a safety who received votes that didn't have a better year than Hickman. And that was Amani Hooker of the Tennessee Titans.

And this should give Hickman another reason for motivation going into the 2026 campaign.

Ronnie Hickman is being overlooked again, and the Browns may benefit most

The fact that Hooker got votes over Hickman is laughable. Hooker played in 16 games for the Titans, starting in every game. In those outings, he finished with 81 total tackles, eight pass breakups, and finished with zero picks.

And his advanced numbers on Pro Football Focus weren't in his favor. He finished with a 51.9 overall grade (85th among 98 graded safeties) and a 44.8 coverage grade (89th among 98 graded safeties). In coverage, he allowed 28 catches for 413 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Hickman started in 17 games and was a standout performer. In those appearances, Hickman racked up 103 total tackles, seven pass deflections, and two interceptions. And on PFF, Hickman had a 71.6 overall grade (21st among 98 graded safeties) and a 75.3 coverage grade (11th among 98 graded safeties).

And he held his own in pass coverage. Hickman gave up 20 catches (34 targets) for 262 yards and one score.

So the fact that Hooker got some votes as being one of the best safeties in the league, but Hickman didn't, is baffling. Hickman had better overall stats, and the advanced stats back that up. Yet, the coaches, scouts, and executives around the league didn't give him a single vote.

That should give him some extra juice going into the year to prove all of them wrong. It also works out in Cleveland's favor that Hickman re-signed on a restricted tender and is looking to get paid. That, in combination with the lack of credit he's getting, should benefit the Browns and have him ready to bring his A-game again.