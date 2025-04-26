Shedeur Sanders breaks silence with bold message to Browns fans

Shedeur Sanders finally landed with the Cleveland Browns after waiting the full three days of the NFL Draft to hear his name called.

After a gross prank call, days of speculation about interviews gone wrong between Sanders and teams during the 30 meeting process, and a fall down the draft board that left several NFL draft panels shocked, he found a home with the Browns and their ridiculously random quarterback room.

Sanders, just like Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel, will get an opportunity to compete for a starting role with the Browns ahead of the 2025 season. It feels like it's Flacco's job to lose, but Sanders and Gabriel offer really intriguing competition to him because of their age,

Regardless, it'll be a fun 2025 season seeing just how the Browns navigate such a strange situation on offense. But, Sanders seems ready for the challenge, especially after seeing what he said to media aftter being selected by the Browns in the 5th round.

Sanders is ready for his moment

Sanders told media on Saturday that he's just excited that a team offered him the opportunity to do what he loves, which is to play football and be a quarterback in the NFL. In addition to that, Sanders told reporters that he's ready to prove his many, many doubters wrong for Cleveland.

''I know I'm going to fit in [with Browns] perfectly. I'm here ready to work. The opportunity to see the real me and not stuff that might not be true," said Sanders per Tony Grossi of The Land on Demand.

He's also aware of the quarterback competition at hand in Cleveland. He'll be given a shot at starter, but he has to prove he's able to handle the job. He'll be battling out with not just another rookie in Gabriel, but with a veteran starter in Flacco and a quarterback looking to finally make his mark in the league in Pickett.

"I know what's it gonna require for me to come out on top," said Sanders.

The quarterback was absolutely elated to receive the news that he had been drafted after three days of waiting. There were plenty of potential fits out there for him earlier in the process, but due to some rumblings of poor interviewing as well as teams maybe not loving how translatable his size and skill set would be in the NFL, he slid for a while.

Now, Cleveland has two quarterbacks they were targeting in the pre-draft process under their roof.

