Shedeur Sanders called his shot in the coldest way possible ahead of Browns win

Cleveland Browns fans have been inundated with stats about the team’s quarterback, like how the Browns have had 42 starters since 1999, and how quarterbacks making their first career starts are 0-17 for Cleveland in that same time span. On Sunday, rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders finally ended that streak, as the Browns picked up a 24-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

A win would have been enough for Sanders and the Browns, but to make things cooler, the rookie quarterback called his shot before the game. Right before kickoff, Sanders was asked by CBS sideline reporter Tiffany Blackmon what he hopes to show the Browns organization and the team’s fans. In true Sanders' fashion, the rookie looked into the camera and said, “I’m who they’ve been looking for.”

It’s easy to deliver cool quotes once business is already handled, but it takes a lot of self belief to make these statements before the game. However, in Vegas, Sanders bet on himself, talked a big game, and delivered. Considering that he’s the son of Primetime Deion Sanders, it shouldn’t be surprising that’s how he went about business ahead of his first career start.

In the game, Sanders completed 11-of-20 passes for 209 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Additionally, he was sacked just once, for a loss of three yards, which is big since everyone is quick to point out how taking bad sacks is his biggest weakness. Aside from the one interception, Sanders played a game that everyone can be happy with.

The most promising thing from his first career start was his big-play ability. Early in the game, Sanders found Isaiah Bond for a 52-yard pass, which broke another abysmal streak for Cleveland. The rookie quarterback, in his six quarters of NFL action, has shown a willingness to push the ball down the field, and has also had a lot of success. That’s something the Browns have been lacking at the quarterback position, and they’ve seemingly found it in Sanders.

That’s also why it will be hard for the Browns to take Sanders off the field moving forward. Head coach Kevin Stefanski was noncommittal on who will start for Cleveland moving forward, but Sanders, in one game, has done enough to buy himself more time, and further prove he’s who the Browns have been looking for.