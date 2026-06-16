Shedeur Sanders could be the Browns' biggest X-factor in 2026

The biggest question mark around the Cleveland Browns is who will win the quarterback battle. Head coach Todd Monken expressed after minicamp that the competition will trickle into training camp. The competition is between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson, but Sanders has a real shot at being an X-factor for this team.

In a recent article written by Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox, he discussed the best- and worst-case scenarios for each team. Knox believes Sanders winning the starting job represents Cleveland's best-case scenario.

And when you take a step back to assess the situation, that would be the ideal situation for 2026 and beyond in Cleveland.

Shedeur Sanders has a chance to be a difference-maker for the Browns this season

If Sanders beats out Watson, that means he was clearly the best quarterback on the roster and the staff believes he's their top option. And from a financial standpoint, it would be the perfect scenario for Cleveland.

Sanders is under contract through the 2028 season, with his cap hit not exceeding $1.3 million. He would be cost-controlled over the next three seasons and allow the front office to spend money elsewhere. In addition to that, he would get a chance to showcase why he should be the quarterback of the future.

Sanders came in as a fifth-round pick and flashed at times in 2025. Over eight games (seven starts), he completed 56 percent of his throws for 1,400 yards, seven passing touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. While that interception total is higher than you would want to see, Sanders showed that he's not afraid to push the ball downfield. There were times it led to interceptions, but Sanders also connected on several deep passes, including a 66-yarder in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

With a better infrastructure on offense, including rookies Spencer Fano, KC Concepcion, and Denzel Boston, there's a great chance Sanders will improve. Monken has also praised Sanders on multiple occasions this offseason, which shows the Colorado product is making strides.

It'll be interesting to see how things unfold when the pads come on this summer. That will be the deciding factor on who starts, but Sanders really has a shot at being an X-factor for this roster. Winning the starting job is step one here, but there's a world in which he can take this team to another level if he takes a step in his development in this new-look offense.