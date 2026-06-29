Shedeur Sanders could force the Browns into their dream 2027 draft problem

With general manager Andrew Berry going all-in on the Cleveland Browns’ current youth movement this offseason, there's a good chance that all the outside speculation on Deshaun Watson vs. Shedeur Sanders is nothing but a moot point at this time next year.

It’s been natural to view Watson as a clear-cut bridge option to the 2027 NFL Draft, with Sanders potentially auditioning for something more long-term. But it seems far more likely than not right now that the Browns’ starting quarterback in 2027 isn’t currently on the roster.

Could Sanders have a monster training camp, clearly beat out Watson, and change Cleveland’s plans following a Pro Bowl-caliber season? The second-year pro is facing long odds, but Browns fans know better than to rule out anything with this team.

In his latest draft writeup for NFL Spin Zone, FanSided's Sayre Bedinger identified Sanders as the one player who could change everything for what’s expected to be a quarterback-rich 2027 draft.

“The decision to trade Myles Garrett was our clearest signal-fire yet that this Browns team is planning on a down year, but that also only reinforces the idea that Sanders will end up starting most of their games, because they are in evaluation season,” Bedinger wrote. “If he does break through this coming season, it could take the Browns out of the quarterback market in 2027. Even if they still end up with a bad record, seeing progression from Sanders could complicate things. If Sanders plays well and the Browns end up with the 3rd pick, do they take the top QB left after the first two selections, or do they go after someone like Jeremiah Smith?”

Shedeur Sanders could end up being the Cleveland Browns’ lottery ticket in 2026

The chances of Sanders emerging as a top-tier starting quarterback this season and forcing the Browns' hand in the 2027 draft feel about as good as randomly buying a PowerBall ticket and hitting the jackpot.

While Sanders was widely considered a first-round-caliber talent coming out of Colorado, he wound up getting drafted on Day 3. He got some valuable starting experience during his rookie season, albeit not under the greatest of circumstances. So far this year, coaches have lauded the work he’s put in to improve his footwork and processing, but that’s about what Sanders is right now — a work in progress.

We definitely saw flashes of the talent and aura that could one day make Sanders a legitimate starting option in the NFL. The harsh reality, though, is that Sanders is in the middle of his first true offseason with a fair share of first-team reps, and he’s also learning an entirely new system under Monken and new offensive coordinator Travis Switzer. He’s facing an uphill battle just to start games over Watson this year. The idea of him also elevating Cleveland’s young offense in dominant fashion feels like a reach.

In the end, a dominant 2026 performance is probably what it would take to move Berry and the Browns off of using a premium pick on a quarterback in next year’s draft. Cleveland announced its path to the league on June 1 with the Garrett trade, and barring something special from Sanders, the Browns should find themselves right in the middle of next year’s QB sweepstakes.