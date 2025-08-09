Shedeur Sanders era begins with first NFL TD pass for Browns rookie QB

A Cleveland Browns vs. Carolina Panthers preseason game is normally about as fun as watching a 1940s radio drama during a major power outage, but the presence of lightning rod rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders opening the game as a starter has made this a marquee event.

While Sanders looked a bit out of sync early in his first professional action, the Browns' rookie finally found his groove on the fourth drive, taking advantage of what was a short field to punch in his first score. If there are more of these in the future for Browns fans, it might be very hard to keep Shedeur off the field in his rookie year.

Sanders was able to roll left, find second-year wide receiver Kaden Davis, and float a ball perfectly in between multiple Panthers defenders for a touchdown. Sanders has his (unofficial) first career NFL touchdown pass on the board, all while those who are praying for his downfall suffered a serious kick in the teeth.

Shedeur Sanders throws first NFL touchdown pass in preseason vs. Panthers

Sanders managed to show off his legs on a drive-extended scramble, but he also managed go show off why he slipped in the draft after sprinting backwards about 20 yards on a fourth-down conversion attempt in enemy territory. Sanders' Browns only ended up in the red zone thanks to a muffed punt.

The Browns haven't opened up the playbook much (which is not uncommon in the preseason), thus limiting Sanders to a handful of shorter dump-off plays. Sanders is also contending with multiple top rookies on Carolina's defensive line playing against backups on his offensive line.

Sanders might be able to use a strong finish in this game to make some headway in a quarterback competition between the perpetually disappointing Kenny Pickett, greybeard Joe Flacco, and injured rookie southpaw Dillon Gabriel.

While a preseason touchdown is by no means a sign that he is destined for pro success, Sanders is doing the best he can with the opportunities he has been given, and the early returns are showing glimpses of why he was such a highly-touted prospect.