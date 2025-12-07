Shedeur Sanders and Jerry Jeudy sent a crystal-clear message after huge touchdown

It’s been a loud week for Cleveland Browns players Shedeur Sanders and Jerry Jeudy. After a sideline dispute in Cleveland’s Week 13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, everyone was talking about the moment between Sanders and Jeudy, and the lack of chemistry between the rookie quarterback and No. 1 receiver. The two said the sideline interaction was behind them, and that they were working on improving their trust.

During Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans, the duo proved just that in a big way. Right before halftime, Sanders found Jeudy for a 60-yard touchdown, putting Cleveland up 17-14. After the score, the wide receiver put his hands over his ears, making it clear he was blocking out the noise. Sanders then joined him in the end zone, and the two kneeled down and embraced, sending a clear message to everyone that they are all good.

Shedeur Sanders and Jerry Jeudy are finally on the same page with 60-yard touchdown

The catch and score gave Jeudy three receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown in the first half, and Sanders went into halftime with 9-of-14 passes completed for 180 yards and two touchdowns, and 22 rushing yards on two carries. Most importantly, the Browns were leading 17-14, in the battle between two struggling teams.

Sanders, in his third start, is looking better each week. He’s hoping to secure the starting job for the rest of the season, and hopefully into the future. It’s no secret that Cleveland, with two first-round picks in 2026, could take a quarterback in the first round of the draft. It’s up to Sanders to prove to the Browns they don’t need to do that.

Getting on the same page with Jerry Jeudy will help with that. Jeudy is Cleveland’s No. 1 receiver but it has been a rough year for him. Part of that is because he has struggled with drops throughout the year, but the Browns' carousel of quarterbacks, including two rookie quarterbacks, hasn’t helped. Jeudy is starting to build a rapport with Sanders, though, and hopefully that will help bring a stop to the carousel.