Shedeur Sanders' selfless plan to help Myles Garrett break NFL sack record

Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is staring down an amazing opportunity with the Cleveland Browns. After being named the starting quarterback for the final four games of the regular season, Sanders has the chance to prove he can be the quarterback of the future in Cleveland.

The rookie is aware of that opportunity, but his focus is elsewhere.

During his press conference on Wednesday, he made it clear that only two things are on his mind right now: executing on Sunday and getting a win against the Chicago Bears, and helping Myles Garrett get the sack record.

The Garrett point came out when Sanders was asked about his mindset in the red zone. The rookie explained that the goal is always to get seven points opposed to three, and how that helps the defense, which will help Garrett get the sack record.

The causal comment by Sanders shows how the entire team is determined to help its best player make history.

Shedeur Sanders is ready to put up points so Myles Garrett can become the NFL's single-season sack king

Garrett has 20 sacks through 13 games, and is just three sacks away from breaking the single-season sack record of 22.5. For a player who has had three games this season with three or more sacks, everyone believes Garrett breaking the record is a forgone conclusion.; however, the star defender has to cross the finish line to officially receive his crown.

Much has been made about how Garrett is posting these numbers on a losing team. That makes things more difficult for him, because opposing offenses don’t have to pass a lot if they’re leading throughout the game. That speaks to Sanders’ point; he wants to do his part and lead scoring drives, not just to win games, but to give Garrett the opportunity to pin his ears back and rush the passer.

The team’s next opportunity to help Garrett get the record will be on Sunday, against the Chicago Bears. Garrett will be chasing after an elusive Caleb Williams, and it doesn’t help him that Chicago is a team that leans on the run. However, if Sanders and the offense can put up some points on the aggressive Bears defense, Garrett will have the opportunity to secure the record in Week 15.