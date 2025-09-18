Shedeur Sanders snubbed AFC North rival on draft day

Back in April, the media and NFL fans across the globe had been sold a bill of goods as it related to Shedeur Sanders' draft stock. Countless mock drafts placed him in the first round of the NFL Draft. Some even had him being selected second overall by the Cleveland Browns. The world watched pick after pick come off the board, while Mel Kiper Jr. lost his mind on the set of ESPN's draft coverage.

It is not difficult to dig up even the most respected reporters, analysts, and insiders, seemingly bamboozled by the idea that Sanders was viewed as a top-tier quarterback prospect. Many have opined that Sanders' camp - including Hall of Famer Deion Sanders - tried to manufacture the hype out of thin air. While it worked to fool the general public, NFL teams were still not convinced.

Ravens reportedly planned to draft Shedeur Sanders before he declined

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported a previously unknown nugget regarding Sanders' draft day adventure preceding the Browns intradivision clash with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

"The Baltimore Ravens were planning to draft Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round with the No. 141 pick, league sources told ESPN. But before the Ravens could turn in the card, the former Colorado star let it be known to Baltimore that he didn't want to be on a roster with Lamar Jackson, where he wouldn't have a chance to play anytime soon, league sources said." Adam Schefter

Just three picks before the Browns decided to trade up to nab the former Colorado Buffalo, the Ravens seemingly saw something in the signal caller that intrigued them as a potential backup to their all-world starter, Lamar Jackson. Shockingly enough, despite his slide all the way to the fifth round, Sanders still rebuffed their interest.

The logic is sound: why sit behind Lamar Jackson when Sanders can try to go to a team with a less stable quarterback position? While it is sensible, there are other factors Sanders could have considered in making this bold decision. This is especially true in light of reports that the Browns have been giving practice squad quarterback Bailey Zappe scout team reps over Sanders, one could wonder whether he feels the same way he did on draft day.

Since 2019, Lamar Jackson has started 87 out of 100 possible regular-season games. Also, the Ravens are one of the NFL's powerhouse franchises. This means there is a higher likelihood that Sanders can get some playing time when the Ravens are blowing out one of their opponents, like they did the Browns 41-17 on Sunday.

Another thing to consider is that age-old question discussed in backyards, bars, and football-watching sessions around the country. Who would (insert elite QB) be if he were drafted by (insert dysfunctional NFL franchise)? The question has been asked about all the greats, namely Tom Brady, who had Bill Belichick, Patrick Mahomes, who has Andy Reid, Lamar Jackson, who has John Harbaugh, the list goes on and on.

As unfortunate as it is for members of the Dawg Pound, no fan of this franchise can say with a straight face that they've been a well-oiled machine. From drafting Johnny Manziel to trading for Deshaun Watson to the disastrous 1-31 stretch to Freddie Kitchens, if there's a land mine, this team has been determined to find it.

Perhaps Shedeur regrets his decision and wishes he had gone to a more stable NFL environment. It is all water under the bridge now, and we will all get to see exactly how the story plays out through the coming months and years. For Shedeur Sanders' sake, hopefully, he's not just another name on the cursed Browns quarterback jersey.

