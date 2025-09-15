Browns’ Week 2 loss revealed 3 risers and 2 fallers on the roster

The Browns lost a blowout in Baltimore 41-17, but the scoreboard is a bit misleading after a competitive game that was unraveled by offensive and special teams turnovers. Here are three risers and two fallers from the Browns' Week 2 loss against the Ravens with PFF's grades in mind.

3 risers (and 2 fallers) following Browns' Week 2 loss in Baltimore

Riser: DT Maliek Collins

Browns' free agent addition Maliek Collins was incredible as an interior pass rusher in his snaps during the loss. He registered 41 total snaps and posted a 92.5 overall PFF grade thanks to four pressures in 29 pass rush snaps. While his run defense wasn't much above average, he was brought in specifically for his ability to get after the passer. His continued dominance from the inside will help the defensive line dominate the line of scrimmage.

Faller: CB Cameron Mitchell

Once Denzel Ward struggled to stay on the field due to cramping, the cornerback position became a liability against Baltimore. Cameron Mitchell stepped in as the wide corner in Ward's absence and was credited with allowing three receptions on four targets for 40 yards and three touchdowns in just 21 snaps.

As a result, he ended with a horrid 31.9 PFF coverage grade because of the big plays allowed, where he always seemed to be out-leveraged by his assignment. The defensive backfield can hold its own with Ward healthy, but the depth beyond the top two is a real concern.

Riser: RB Quinshon Judkins

Quinshon Judkins finally made his NFL debut in Week 2 after missing the entirety of training camp, and he started his career with a 67.7 PFF grade in 19 total snaps. Although his grades don't blow the roof off, he ended with 61 yards on 10 attempts, including 57 yards after contact and two missed tackles forced. The rookie instantly brought a much-needed physical aspect to the running game, and will ceratainy take over as the team's lead back in no time.

It will be interesting to see how he does as a pass blocker when they inevitably take that step, as he didn't take a single pass blocking rep in Week 1 and touched the ball on 13 of his 19 snaps. The Browns will have to use him a little bit as a run blocker if nothing else, to avoid a clear tell.

Faller: QB Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco dropped back 48 times in his homecoming but failed to throw for 200 yards and had two game-altering turnovers, which completely put the game out of reach. While the offensive failures are on everyone - from receivers dropping passes and not creating separation, to the offensive line allowing pressure - this game showed the doubts many had about Flacco's fit on this team. For one, the strength of the team is defense, and the offense needs to sustain drives and avoid turnovers to play complementary football. Flacco isn't typically that, known more as a high-risk, high-reward gunslinger.

Additionally, the aging offensive line has to pass protect much better if this pairing is to have any success. Flacco has never been known for his mobility, and he's even more limited at 41 years old. The offensive line is allowing a bunch of pressure, and he is not someone who is built to do anything under duress.

Riser: LB Devin Bush

Devin Bush had another great showing in Week 2. Per PFF, he put up a 90.7 overall grade on 44 total snaps thanks to his 90.4 coverage grade and five tackles with no misses. Thorugh two games, the veteran linebacker ranks eighth in PFF grade out of 101 linebackers due to a well-rounded skillset in the middle of the Browns' defense.

With the strong starts of Carson Schwesinger and Jerome Baker next to Bush, the Browns' linebacking core has been a surprising strength of the defense so far. Their continued success is critical to the defense, especially with some concerns in the cornerback room.

