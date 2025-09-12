Browns Week 2 injury report leaves door open for Quinshon Judkins' debut

The Browns wrapped up their Ravens prep on Friday for another AFC North divisional battle in their first road game of the season. Both teams are coming off one-point losses in Week 1, but Vegas considers Baltimore a heavy favorite. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Ravens are 11.5 point favorites on Sunday against the Browns, the largest of the week with Dolphins-Bills as the only other game close.

It's still early in the year, so injuries shouldn't tell too much of the story in this game, at least not at first. Here's the injury report for the Browns-Ravens Week 2 matchup.

Browns-Ravens Week 2 injury report

The Browns were only without Mike Hall Jr. on Friday after he was limited on Wednesday and Thursday. The second-year defensive lineman out of Ohio State will miss his second-straight game to start the year as he continues to work back from a knee injury at the end of last season. He's the only player ruled out for Cleveland after practice.

Other than Hall, Jack Conklin was the only limited participant on Friday with an eye and elbow issue. Per Kevin Stefanski, the veteran right tackle is 50-50 to play on Sunday after exiting the season opener with just 20 snaps played. Additionally, rookie running back Quinshon Judkins is listed as questionable for his NFL debut, but he logged two full practices in the two days following his meeting in New York. The rookie certainly has a chance to suit up, but it could be until Sunday morning without an update on his status.

Denzel Ward, Dawand Jones, and Joel Bitonio were the only other players on Cleveland's injury report, but Bitonio was just listed for rest while the other two suited up in some capacity every practice.

On the Ravens' end, tight end Isaiah Likely will miss another game to start the year, along with fullback Patrick Ricard. No other Ravens player has an injury designation as of now, despite defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and corner Jaire Alexander showing up on the report earlier in the week.

Overall, it seems like both teams will be with most of their key contributors heading into a big rivalry game. Browns fans are eager to see whether Judkins will suit up, but he would almost certainly see a smaller workload as he gets eased in, even if he dresses. Nonetheless, the Browns could really use his physicality in the running game.

More Browns news and analysis