ESPN exec survey gives Denzel Ward the recognition he deserves

Since being drafted fourth overall out of Ohio State in 2018, Denzel Ward instantly became one of the best cornerbacks in football. Over his first seven years in the league, Ward has made four Pro Bowl appearances and been the standard when it comes to outside man coverage. He set a career-high in pass defenses last year, as he led the entire NFL with 19 balls knocked away.

Those in Cleveland and other AFC North teams are aware of Ward's dominance, but his zero All-Pro selections suggest award voters don't have him among the game's best cornerbacks. ESPN continued its survey of league execs, coaches, and scouts to rank each position's top 10 players. Ward came in as the third-best cornerback, trailing only Denver's Patrick Surtain at number one and Houston's Derek Stingley at number two.

Denzel Ward ranked as #3 CB in ESPN exec ranking

In the survey article put together by Jeremy Fowler, he gathered a few quotes from opposing team personnel highlighting Ward's strengths. One exec praised his man coverage ability, which has been the second-most important factor (behind Myles Garrett) in the unit's success under Jim Schwartz.

"Man coverage ability -- premier guy in this area." Anonymous high-ranking NFL exec

An opposing defensive coach is enamored with Ward's footwork and technique. Ward's footwork and speed make for a perfect man coverage defender who can shadow receivers' every move and run routes for them at times.

"Really good feet, smooth, comfortable with the ball in the air. He's been good for a long time. Has God-given talent that you can't really match." Anonymous NFL defensive coach

Ward has dealt with numerous injuries, most notably concussions, in his career which has often hurt his overall availability. He set a career-high in games last year, however, as he suited up every game other than the meaningless Week 18 game started by Bailey Zappe.

The 28-year-old corner has gotten his fair share of praise this offseason, including Ja'Marr Chase naming Ward as his toughest matchup. League decision-makers and maybe the best receiver in the NFL believe Ward is one of the best in the world, like those in Cleveland have been saying for years now.

In Schwartz's scheme, the defensive front and the cornerbacks are the most important pillars to success. For the Browns to be at their best defensively, the defensive line needs to live in the backfield, and the cornerbacks have to be playing sticky man coverage. If both happen, this group can absolutely return to their elite form from 2023.

