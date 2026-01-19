Skip Bayless ripped Falcons for Kevin Stefanski hire (and Browns fans loved it)

After six years and two losing seasons, the Cleveland Browns finally moved on from Kevin Stefanski. And, as expected, it didn't take long before the two-time NFL Coach of the Year found another head coaching job.

Stefanski signed a five-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons. They hope that, after years of a defensive-minded approach with Raheem Morris, he can finally make the most of their plethora of offensive talent.

Skip Bayless, however, doesn't feel the same way. Right after the Falcons broke the news, the controversial pundit took to social media to say what most Browns fans might think about their former head coach.

Skip Bayless rips 'overrated' Kevin Stefanski after Falcons announcement

"The Atlanta Falcons hiring Kevin Stefanski is a big mistake," Bayless wrote on X. "He's overrated. Talks a good game with owners. Doesn't connect with players. Arrogant, condescending. Now all that Falcons' talent will be wasted."

Of course, it's worth noting that, as a diehard Shedeur Sanders fan, Bayless might be a little biased. He's not necessarily known for his objectivity and even-keeled takes, so his words should often be taken with a grain of salt.

That being said, it's hard to argue with that "overrated" label, as neither the tape nor the numbers back up the "offensive guru" tag that Stefanski carried with him to Northeast Ohio. If anything, the Browns only had a top-10 offense once in six years of the Stefanski era.

Granted, it would also be unfair and inaccurate to blame him for everything went down in Cleveland. GM Andrew Berry has a poor track record in the NFL Draft, hasn't made many big free agent signings or trades, and was the architect behind Deshaun Watson's now-infamous trade and contract. Also, it looked like the front office and the head coach weren't always on the same page.

There was also no way Stefanski could've returned in 2026 after winning just eight games in the past couple of seasons. Even the legendary Bill Belichick was shown the door once he was incapable of leading his team to the playoffs in multiple seasons.

Only time will tell whether the Browns made the right call with Stefanski. But regardless of whether he's a good coach or not, it became painfully evident that it was better for all parties involved to just move on from one another.

The Browns are still doing their due diligence on their next head coach. And even though they may not have the most appealing job opening in the league, their outstanding rookie class and a perennial DPOY candidate like Myles Garrett give the fans plenty of hope for the future.