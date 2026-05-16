Steelers voice took a brutal shot at the Browns (but it's sadly true)

Cleveland Browns fans know that their team isn't always going to be taken seriously by their opponents. When you haven't won a division crown since 1989, it makes sense why teams are going to use the Browns as their punching bag.

Christopher Carter, one of the hosts of Locked On Steelers, recently appeared on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh and absolutely roasted the Browns. Carter and the other hosts were talking about Pittsburgh's schedule for 2026 and how the Steelers won't have a bye after playing the Saints in Paris. That's when Carter took his shot at the Browns.

"I'm like, 'Buddy, the Browns at home has been a bye for the last, like, 25 years basically at this point'," Carter joked.

The hosts then discussed how there are high school teams that have more wins at Acrisure Stadium than the Browns do. Just... ouch, man.

Steelers voice calls out Browns for struggling in Pittsburgh

These words might hurt to hear but Carter isn't wrong and that's what's even more frustrating for Browns fans. The one silver lining to this little jab that Carter and the other co-hosts threw Cleveland's way is that the Browns' one win against the Steelers in Pittsburgh in the last two decades was during the 2020 playoffs. The Browns won on the road in Pittsburgh during the postseason and ended the Steelers' 2020 campaign, which was awesome.

Sadly though, you'd have to go all the way back to 2003 to get to their last win in Pittsburgh before that. It's an ugly statistic and one that Browns fans aren't proud of. Knowing that Steelers fans basically look at a game against the Browns as a bye week is pretty painful but if the Browns want that to change, then they need to win games on the road in the Steel City.

Until they do that, the Steelers are going to continue to look at the Browns like they're the gum on their shoes. Maybe this is the year that changes that gross stat and begins another streak that Browns fans can be proud of.