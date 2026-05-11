Taylen Green's insanely bold comment will lead to success with Browns or huge failure

Cleveland Browns sixth-round rookie quarterback Taylen Green may not have been picked as high in the 2026 NFL Draft as many expected, but that hasn't done much to dent his confidence.

When Green was asked if there was a quarterback in the NFL he compared his potential to, the Browns' rookie came through with such a bold answer that it will get fans either excited or nervous that his confidence will come back to bite him.

"To be honest, no," Green said. "I would say of course Lamar (Jackson), but he ain't 6-6. Josh Allen is close, but I'm 230. He's like 260. My dad says Randall Cunningham-ish. I really don't think there's anybody like me. Not in a like cocky (way) or anything, just some confidence. There's nobody that moves like me, that's as tall as me."

Many "raw" quarterbacks with Green's profile don't have 46 career starts (24 of which came in the SEC) under their belts. That either suggests that the former Boise State and Arkansas signal-caller is further along in his development than most Day 3 picks or that he is still struggling to put it together despite his experience.

Browns rookie QB Taylen Green had bold quote about his talent

After winning either six or seven games in each of his three prior seasons, Green went just 2-9 for the Razorbacks last year. He threw 19 touchdowns, and ran for eight more, but was also intercepted 11 times. As was usually the case for him in college, getting his completion percentage over 60 percent was a struggle.

However, he is correct in saying that you can count on one hand the quarterbacks who have come into the league with his physical gifts. Not only is he a tremendous athlete with a rocket launcher of a right arm, but he has shown the propensity to make some high-degree-of-difficulty throws.

Green will likely spend most of his rookie season as an inactive player, as the Browns need to smooth out some of the rough edges in his game. Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders are seemingly locks to be on the final roster, which puts Green in direct competition with Dillon Gabriel.

Gabriel's sub-6-foot frame may cause issues for him in the pros, while Green can run like a gazelle and throw the ball as far as anyone in the league right now. The talent is there, but consistency (or lack thereof) is what will decide how successful Green will be in the NFL.