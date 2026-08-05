Taylen Green may shake up Browns' QB depth chart after hot training camp start

The Cleveland Browns' decision to add yet another quarterback when they selected Arkansas' Taylen Green in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft raised some eyebrows due to the crowded depth chart, but fans assuming he'll spend most of his early career among the game day inactives may end up being proven wrong.

Green, who is the fourth-string quarterback behind Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel, has completed 17 of his 21 passes through his first five days of training camp despite limited action with the backups on offense. In the same camp that has seen Watson get intercepted six times already, that turnover avoidance from a young player is impressive.

If neither Sanders nor Watson shows head coach Todd Monken that they will be an impactful player beyond this season, and if Dillon Gabriel's regression from the end of last year continues, Green may be given the opportunity to show everyone what he can do sooner rather than later.

Taylen Green could work his way into Cleveland Browns' long-term QB picture

Every NFL Draft class has one quarterback with physical tools that make GMs across the league fawn over their potential despite never putting it all together in college, and Green is the 2026 class' representative. Despite throwing for 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on a two-win Razorbacks team, Green's ceiling is as high as any young quarterback picked in the last few years.

With a legitimate 6-6 frame and a rocket arm, Green has appeal as a pocket passer with above-average downfield accuracy. Green running a 4.36 40-yard dash is borderline alien stuff. Having a 230-pound quarterback with a ballistic missile of an arm and more speed than Justin Jefferson (4.43 40-yard dash) is a game-changing weapon.

Even with that praise, Green may need some time on the shelf to work out his issues. His decision-making is baffling at times (which leads to turnovers), he is too quick to abandon clean pockets, and his accuracy on shorter passes in the pocket comes and goes depending on pressure.

Green may need to beat out some players that Cleveland has either invested a higher draft pick in or paid a hefty contract to, but he has a suite of physical gifts that would be foolish to give up on at the first sign of struggles. If he adapts to the speed of the pro game, the depth chart could get a major shake-up.