The Browns’ answer at left tackle could shock fans on draft day

While Andrew Berry was able to do a respectable job rebuilding the offensive line this offseason, a gaping hole remains at the left tackle position. Yes, Dawand Jones remains under contract, but he has finished each of the last two seasons on injured reserve with a fractured ankle and torn LCL (with hamstring avulsion).

What's more, Pro Football Focus graded his efforts in 2025 a 32.8 — worse than the 89th-ranked (out of 89) offensive tackle who had enough snaps to qualify. We're getting further and further removed from the promise Jones displayed as a rookie. The low cost to keep him around makes it easy to let him compete under a new coaching staff, but relying on him for a premier role in 2026 would be a mistake.

The natural pivot from this quandary is with an eye toward the NFL Draft. In roughly one month's time, the Browns will finally get to put their war chest of picks to use.

Naturally, draft analysts have caught onto the desperate need for a blindside protector in Cleveland. An unearthed nugget by draft expert Tony Pauline could give a glimpse into the Browns' unconventional thinking.

"Fano completed 30 reps on the bench, then did position drills and looked terrific. The Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers had offensive line coaches on hand. Now for the interesting part: the Panthers and the Cleveland Browns both believe Fano can line up at left tackle on Sundays. That opinion and his arm length could make Fano a top-10 pick."

Spencer Fano could actually be Browns' left tackle of the future

Spencer Fano is one of the NFL Draft's top prospects. The 6-foot-5, 311-pounder from the University of Utah is consistently placed among the top 15 overall players by respected scouts. Pro Football Focus ranks him 12th overall and second among offensive tackles, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has him 10th and second, and NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah 14th and second.

Fano's draft journey took an unexpected turn at Utah's pro day. After his arms measured 32 1/8 inches at the NFL Combine, some scouts pigeonholed him to the right side due to the NFL's obsession with arm length as it relates to offensive tackles. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo made the astute observation that at Fano's pro day, his arms measured 32 7/8 inches, a three-quarter-inch increase that makes a world of difference in the eyes of NFL scouts.

That discrepancy helps explain Pauline's observation, and the swirling rumor that the Browns could be interested in Fano, perhaps even with their top selection. There is little in Fano's collegiate resume to indicate this wouldn't be an excellent selection for Cleveland. In 2023, he appeared in 12 games, logging 542 snaps at left tackle.

From 2024–25, he has manned the right tackle position for the Utes, logging more than 1,500 snaps at that spot. Last season, PFF graded him as college football's 11th offensive tackle out of 613 qualifiers with an elite 84.0 grade. After allowing two sacks in 2023 and one in 2024, Fano managed to improve to zero sacks allowed in 2025. What's more, he only allowed five hurries across more than 380 pass-blocking snaps.

As with all players, scouts have some questions. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com describes his game this way:

"Fano lacks ideal proportional build but compensates with loose hips, quick feet and high-end athleticism. He has the tools to mirror speed rushers, wall off the top of the pocket and find a late anchor when taking the worst of a bull rush. He needs to stay square longer to prevent inside moves and refine his punch approach/timing. His athletic profile is designed for move-based blocking schemes where he can pull, reach and climb while beating opponents to the spot with quickness/feel for hitting landmarks on time. He gives good effort as a downhill blocker but issues with pad level and core strength lead to him being overtaken as the rep progresses. Fano’s level of NFL success might be tied to scheme fit and individual matchups."

While in no way discrediting the initial report, it's hard to see particular appeal for this iteration of the Cleveland Browns. Under Andrew Berry, the Browns had already seemed to prefer immense specimens for their left tackle spot. Cam Robinson (6-foot-6, 335 pounds), Cornelius Lucas (6-8, 327), and Dawand Jones (6-8, 374) were among the players to man that position in 2025.

The Browns' recet top-30 visit with the University of Miami's Markel Bell (6-9, 345) seems much more their speed.