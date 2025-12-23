The Browns’ biggest Pro Bowl snub of 2025 is painfully obvious

The 2025 Pro Bowl Games will include 19 first-timers, but fans of the Cleveland Browns firmly believe there should’ve been 20.

They’re not wrong, either.

The full AFC and NFC rosters were announced on Tuesday morning, and the Browns were among those with multiple selections. To the surprise of absolutely no one, Myles Garrett was named a Pro Bowler for the seventh time in his nine career seasons; his seven trips are the most by a Browns defensive player in franchise history, and are tied for the fourth-most in franchise history.

Garrett was joined by cornerback Denzel Ward, who despite missing the Browns’ past two games with a calf injury was voted to his fifth career Pro Bowl.

Cleveland also had four players chosen as alternates, and there are definitely a couple snubs in there. The most egregious omission? That would be surging rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger, who’s arguably been the most impactful 2025 draft pick in all of football.

Carson Schwesinger’s stats make his Pro Bowl omission indefensible

As an alternate, it’s possible Schwesinger will indeed get the invite to San Francisco for this year’s Pro Bowl Games, but him not getting the nod outright is among the more egregious omissions across the board.

Among AFC inside linebackers, Schwesinger enters Week 17 ranked third in total tackles (147), second in tackles for loss (11), third in sacks (2.5), third in interceptions (2), and fourth in total Pro Football Focus grade (76.5). He’s been an absolute heater during the prime Pro Bowl voting period, too, piling up 83 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and seven TFLs over Cleveland’s last seven games; he’s recorded 10-plus tackles in every game over that span.

Schwesinger was passed over for Ravens veteran Roquan Smith, who was voted to his fourth Pro Bowl, and Houston Texans first-timer Azeez Al-Shaair — who’s definitely the player Browns fans should have the biggest gripe over.

Not only does Al-Shaair have a history of fines and suspensions, but his stats fail in comparison to Schwesinger almost across the board. He enters Week 17 with 96 total tackles, zero sacks, and only one tackle for loss. Al-Shaair does have eight pass breakups in coverage, but both Schwesinger and Dolphins’ veteran Jordyn Brooks had much better resumes.

The trump card was, obviously, the win-loss record. Houston’s 10-5 with playoff-clinching scenarios entering Week 17. The Browns are playing out the string at 3-12.

Browns tight end Harold Fannin, another alternate, lost the popularity vote to Brock Bowers and Travis Kelce. Cleveland’s other alternates were special teamer Grant Delpit (for special teams), and running back Quinshon Judkins, who will be out recovering from leg and ankle surgery.

Schwesinger (and probably Fannin, too) definitely deserved better for their breakout rookie seasons, but until the Browns can start winning football games, they’ll have a hard time getting the love they deserve from voters.