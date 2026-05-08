The Browns’ connection to the Eagles front office just became impossible to ignore

Since Andrew Berry became general manager of the Cleveland Browns during the 2020 offseason, the team has adopted a very specific way of doing business — the Howie Roseman Way, to put it bluntly.

The Philadelphia Eagles have become the gold standard of NFL roster-building under the current CBA, and Berry, who was VP of football operations for the Eagles in 2019, has attempted to bring that same vision to Cleveland. From their cash-over-cap spending, almost always prorating cap dollars into future seasons by adding void years to new player contracts, to hoarding Day 3 draft capital and attempting to build exclusively through the draft from the trenches out — the Browns’ front office strategy mirrors Philly’s to a tee.

That unspoken pipeline grew a lot stronger this week with the Eagles promoting Adam Berry — Andrew Berry's twin brother — to the role of assistant general manager.

The #Eagles are promoting Adam Berry to assistant GM, sources tell me and @RapSheet, furthering a fast-paced climb in the NFL for the former Goldman Sachs executive.



The brother of #Browns GM Andrew Berry, Adam originally joined Philly’s front office in 2023. pic.twitter.com/Sma5atHiCd — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 6, 2026

The Browns are quietly following a blueprint that has already paid off in Philadelphia

There haven’t been many major trades between the Eagles and Browns during Andrew Berry’s tenure in Cleveland, but that could potentially change in the near future. Few GMs are as active on the trade market as Berry and Roseman.

One of the most telling examples is the fifth-round draft pick. Roseman has long been an advocate of hoarding Day 3 picks in that specific range, as they make for excellent trade chips. The Eagles love to swap future late-round picks for veteran players that address problem areas on their roster, especially during training camp.

The Browns flipped a fifth-rounder for offensive tackle Tytus Howard ahead of free agency this year. Last offseason, they swung a trade with the Eagles, acquiring Kenny Pickett in exchange for a fifth-round pick and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Cleveland entered Day 3 of the 2026 draft with four fifth-round selections. It currently holds three fourth- and two fifth-round picks for 2027.

The Browns could be looking to add to that stockpile this summer. They have a number of potential trade candidates, led by quarterback Dillon Gabriel and wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman. The receivers could especially appeal to Roseman if the team moves on from A.J. Brown in June, which ESPN’s Adam Schefter has reported as a de facto done deal with the Patriots.

Despite Cleveland's ongoing struggles, Berry bought himself some time thanks to his stellar 2025 draft class. Owner Jimmy Haslam kept him in charge after dismissing former head coach Kevin Stefanski on Black Monday, and the team has continued to build some positive momentum this offseason, from the hiring of Todd Monken, to the team’s work in free agency and the draft.

The Browns have quietly been synced with the Eagles for years, and more established family ties should only cast a brighter light on that connection going forward. But until Andrew Berry and the Browns can start replicating Philly's positive ROI, fans have every right to be wary of the team’s continued approach.