The Browns could be watching Nate Scheelhaase slip away to a bitter rival

And then, there were four. With Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Jesse Minter withdrawing from consideration to become head coach of a bitter AFC North rival, the Cleveland Browns are running out of candidates for their head coaching position.

That leaves them with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, and Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase as the last men standing.

The Browns still need to bring in another external minority or woman to satisfy the Rooney Rule before they hire someone, and that could cost them a shot at Scheelhaase.

According to Pittsburgh Steelers insider Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the 35-year-old made a strong impression in his first interview with the AFC North rivals.

"I'm not going to say he's the top guy because some of these candidates still have to interview in person with AR2 [Steelers owner Art Rooney II], and he's the one who will make the call," Dulac reported. "But I will say Scheelhaase was an impressive interview, which fits with what other NFL people think of him."

The Steelers could be a legitimate contender for Nate Scheelhaase

Over the past week or so, most reports suggest that the Browns will either go with Scheelhaase or Udinski. They might be able to keep Schwartz in town as their defensive coordinator, and there doesn't seem to be that much buzz around Monken.

Scheelhaase is scheduled to meet with the Browns in person after the NFC Championship Game. As mentioned, they won't be able to hire him even if they want to. The Browns will have to find someone willing to take an in-person interview just for the experience, as it's hard to believe they will seriously consider another candidate at this point in the hiring process.

That spells trouble, given that the Buffalo Bills are also keeping tabs on Udinski and, now, the Steelers might be interested in their other primary candidate. General manager Andrew Berry clearly failed to prepare for a doomsday scenario, and the Browns might be forced to just settle for whoever is available, rather than land the guy they actually want.

Scheelhaase has been a quick riser in coaching cycles. A former Illinois quarterback, he's spent two seasons under Sean McVay's tutelage, first as an offensive assistant and passing game specialist before being promoted to pass game coordinator. He also has previous experience as an offensive coordinator at Iowa State in 2023.

The McVay coaching tree is the gift that keeps on giving, and the Browns will need to act fast if they want him to put pen to paper.