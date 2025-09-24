The Browns defense has one flaw that’s keeping it from reaching elite status

Through three weeks of the NFL season, the Cleveland Browns have the best defense in the NFL. While the team is only 1-2, the Browns have held opponents to 204.3 yards a game — the lowest mark in the NFL by over 20 yards. Cleveland has the best rushing defense, allowing just 57.3 rushing yards a game, and the fourth-best passing defense, giving up 147 yards per game. The Browns are also tied for third with 11 sacks through three games — one spot off the lead.

If Cleveland can keep this up for the rest of the season, it will undoubtedly be a great defense. However, it is one thing keeping them from elite status. Browns reporter Daniel Oyefusi highlighted that one issue in ESPN’s recent power rankings. Cleveland’s ranking was up four spots to No. 26, and Oyefusi pointed out that the team’s biggest issue on defense is that it only has one takeaway on the season.

Browns defense can go to another level by forcing turnovers

Cleveland’s lone takeaway this season came on Sunday when safety Grant Delpit intercepted Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love in the fourth quarter. The interception set the Browns up for a game-tying score, which put them in position to win the game. Without the turnover that created a short field for the offense, Cleveland would probably be 0-3.

That’s why the Browns really need to start taking the ball away. With a conservative offense that isn’t producing much, the defense needs to be extra special for Cleveland to win games. The defensive unit is already doing its part in slowing opponents down, but the next step is forcing turnovers.

Unfortunately, this has been an issue for the Browns. Last season, the unit only had 12 takeaways, which was the second lowest in the NFL — that included a league-low four interceptions. In 2023, however, when the defense was playing similarly to how it is now, the group had 28 takeaways. Hopefully, the Browns will be closer to that number than the number from a season ago.

