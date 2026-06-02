The Browns have one problem Todd Monken will be powerless to fix in 2026

For years, the Cleveland Browns couldn't add high-end young talent to their roster. Trading so many first-round draft picks for Deshaun Watson severely limited the team's ability to get better, and Andrew Berry's early track record left plenty to be desired.

That's why, now that they've added so many young building blocks to the roster, the fan base's optimism is finally back. Adding Quinshon Judkins, Mason Graham, Harold Fannin Jr., and Carson Schwesinger last season was huge, and they've brought in even more potential Pro Bowlers — like new addition Jared Verse — in 2026.

The Browns added Spencer Fano, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in April's draft. All four of those players project as Week 1 starters. They ended up drafting 10 rookies overall, and with another haul of capital coming from Monday's blockbuster Myles Garrett trade, the future looks bright in Berea.

Nevertheless, not many teams consisting mostly of first- and second-year players can compete at the highest level. As much as the Browns will be better, they have one glaring and unfixable problem: They're just too young.

The Browns need to let their young players grow through their mistakes

Pro sports rarely reward patience. More often than not, teams are quick to pull the plug on general managers and head coaches when things don't go right, and with all the hype surrounding the Browns' youngsters, Cleveland can't afford to make that mistake with Todd Monken and Andrew Berry.

For the first time since Berry took over as general manager, it looks like the team has a clear vision and is building a sustainable path. As such, they must be patient with their first-year head coach, especially given their major questions at quarterback.

This team will likely try to compete for a playoff spot, but it has to think about the bigger picture here. The Browns have to give their rising young players as many reps as they can handle, even if that means losing some football games in 2026.

The Browns might be just one move away from being a legitimate Super Bowl contender, but that's unlikely to happen until they figure out the quarterback spot. In the meantime, the best way to ensure long-term success will be to lean into this current youth movement and allow those players to go through the growing pains that come with playing in the National Football League.

Even if KC Concepcion and Isaiah Bond struggle with drops, or Spencer Fano has a tough time at left tackle, they have to be on the field early and often. That's the only way to get better, and this season should be about player development first and winning later.

That's, of course, not to say that they shouldn't play hard or try to win games. Losing habits tend to stick and snowball, and Monken has been striving to turn the franchise's culture around. A lack of effort should not be tolerated.

But given how this roster is built, they might need a year or two before they're finally ready. The classes of 2025 and 2026 have the potential to be all-time greats, and after the Garrett trade, Cleveland now has two first-round picks in the 2027 draft. There is no benefit to the Browns rushing their timeline.