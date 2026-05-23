The Browns may not be done rebuilding their offensive line just yet

The Cleveland Browns sent a clear message early in the offseason. With five starting offensive linemen scheduled to hit free agency, they needed to rebuild their front five from scratch. General manager Andrew Berry didn't waste a second in doing so.

The Browns then added three potential building blocks in the NFL Draft in Spencer Fano, Parker Brailsford, and Austin Barber. All three might need some time to adjust, however, to the demands of life in the pros.

Considering that, FanSided's Jake Beckman believes the Browns could still be looking for another reinforcement. If that's the case, trading for New Orleans Saints guard Cesar Ruiz might make sense.

"They’ve done a really good job at that so far, but right now, Teven Jenkins is set up to be a starting guard. That’s not what you want," Beckman wrote. "Cesar Ruiz has been a starter for the Saints for the past six seasons, but his contract is all out of guaranteed money. If they wanted to move him, they definitely could."

Cesar Ruiz could quietly become the Browns’ next offensive line target

The Browns re-signed Teven Jenkins as guard depth, but he's a fringe starter at best. With Zion Johnson slated to start at the left guard spot, an experienced veteran like Ruiz could be the missing piece. The Saints also spent a fourth-round pick on Auburn guard Jeremiah Wright in the draft, so the writing might already be on the wall.

Ruiz is one of the NFL's most-improved pass protectors at the position. Pro Football Focus gave him a 73.1 pass-blocking grade last season, which ranked 13th among 81 eligible guards. He did give up 19 total QB pressures and three sacks, but he's gotten much better over the past couple of years, allowing just one sack in 2024 after giving up five in 2023.

That said, he's not necessarily great at creating gaps in the running game. His 44.7 run-blocking grade was the seventh-worst in the league, per PFF, and he's only had a grade over 60 once in his six-year career. With Todd Monken expected to use wide-zone rushing schemes, he needs mobile guards who can climb and block at the second level. Ruiz might not be suited for that.

Regardless, the Browns could use someone else to spice up the competition. Ruiz could give them a different look for obvious pass situations, and his experience at center could also come in handy for a Browns team that has emphasized positional versatility for its new offensive line.

With only $2.6 million in guaranteed money on his current contract, per Over the Cap, and potentially available in exchange for a Day 3 draft pick, Ruiz could be well worth calling pursuing.