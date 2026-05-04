The Browns’ nightmare scenario for 2026 might feel painfully familiar

It's not as if the Cleveland Browns haven't had enough nightmare scenarios come true over the years. Go back decades, and many long-time Browns fans will reference "The Drive" and "The Fumble." In recent years, the decision made by the Browns organization to sell the farm for quarterback Deshaun Watson has left many fans up at night as well.

Nightmare scenarios are where many Cleveland faithful go in their minds. It's just what they are accustomed to over the years of heartfelt disappointment, year in and year out. It's certainly not where fans want to go mentally, but it's a hard habit to break. Until the Browns start to win again on a consistent level, past struggles will stay with the masses of loyal Cleveland fans.

Recently, Bleacher Report described what this season's nightmare scenario might be for every NFL team. As you might imagine, the Browns' nightmare revolved around the quarterback, like most seasons do. Writer Brad Gagnon said of Cleveland:

"Neither Shedeur Sanders nor Dillon Gabriel takes a step forward, but a revamped supporting cast and elite defense help the Browns win just enough games to cost them significant first-round draft capital to pursue a new quarterback."

The Browns excelled in the 2025 NFL Draft and found several starters from that group who contributed significantly to the team's limited success. That included Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger on defense and Quinshon Judkins and Harold Fannin on offense.

In this year's NFL Draft, the Browns' first four players drafted were ranked in the top 32 on many expert big boards. If that pans out on the field, that would definitely be an advantage to the Browns winning games.

Why Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel could take a big step forward in 2026

The Browns hired a new head coach this season, Todd Monken, and he's brought in a new coaching staff. With that, there will be a period of adjustment for Sanders and Gabriel. For most young quarterbacks in the NFL, there will usually be some growth between Year 1 and Year 2.

Cleveland fans are overly sensitive to quarterback controversy, which certainly isn't changing any time soon. Let's not forget that there's Deshaun Watson on the roster. While Bleacher Report’s nightmare scenario assumes that Sanders, Gabriel, and Watson aren't the future for Browns football, just maybe the nightmare would turn out to be the most wonderful dream, with one of these players actually taking the reins and winning games — and winning over the fanbase.

Maybe the Browns drafting a new quarterback in 2027 would help the future of the team, but the team just drafted Sanders and Gabriel a year ago. We should expect to see improvements this season. Part of the reason former Browns coach Kevin Stefanski got fired, and the organization hired Monken, was that the team wanted to see if the young quarterbacks could take bigger steps forward.

Nightmares are certainly part of Browns fans' DNA and are hard to wake up from. But as the upcoming season gets closer, maybe knowing that there are new players drafted and a new coaching staff in place will give fans renewed hope.