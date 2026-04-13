The Browns were seconds away from a franchise-altering draft mistake

It only took one pick for the Cleveland Browns to flip Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft on its head. By passing on one of the most hyped-up prospects in recent memory in Travis Hunter, given his promise as a potential two-way starter at cornerback and wide receiver, GM Andrew Berry essentially put his job on the line for a move he felt would better the franchise in the long run.

The early returns on Cleveland’s blockbuster trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars are the epitome of a first-round knockout. In moving back three spots from No. 2 overall, the Browns ended up with defensive tackle Mason Graham (pick No. 5), running back Quinshon Judkins (No. 104), and they still hold the Jaguars’ first-round pick this year, which is the No. 24 overall pick in the 2026 draft. That’s a massive haul when you consider that Graham might end up being the most impactful player of that group when all’s said and done.

It’s not a stretch to say that Berry’s work in the 2025 draft saved his job, as he was spared this offseason when head coach Kevin Stefanski was relieved of his duties the day after the season.

He owes it all to young GM James Gladstone and the Jaguars, per Pat McAfee, as according to the popular sports personality and podcaster — Berry and the Browns were poised to bring Hunter to Cleveland last year had time expired without a deal.

“From our sources, the Browns were going to draft Travis Hunter,” McAfee said during Monday’s show. “I believe Travis Hunter was going to be drafted No. 2 overall to the Browns if the Jags hadn’t made a massive trade.”

Our source(s) told us that the Browns were gonna draft Travis Hunter at number two..



That was if the Jaguars didn't make that trade offer #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/QXhuXeTNlX — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 13, 2026

The Browns were on track to take Travis Hunter before a last-second trade

It’s unfair to completely crush Hunter. He won't turn 23 until later this offseason and his two-way skills were undeniable at both Jackson State and Colorado.

He did, however, succumb to the injury concerns that come with an NFL workload of that size. In total, he logged 323 offensive snaps, 162 defensive snaps, and some limited snaps as a punt returner during his rookie season, which was cut short in Week 7 due to a torn LCL in his right knee.

There’s been speculation this offseason about Hunter moving to a more full-time role on defense in 2026, though he seemed to refute that report on social media this week. Either way, it does seem like the Browns dodged a major bullet here, as it’s impossible to deny that the value they received in the trade far exceeds the potential impact of one player, even one with Hunter’s tantalizing talents.

Now who told you this? 🤔 https://t.co/0sIzJgrH5L — Travis Hunter (@TravisHunterJr) April 12, 2026

If Hunter indeed becomes more of a part-time specialist on offense, Browns fans should be breathing a sigh of relief. Cleveland’s current roster needs major work, but picturing it without Graham, Judkins, and this year’s extra first-round selection would take its current rebuild to an entirely new level. The Browns would have Hunter in that hypothetical scenario, but adding a developmental receiver and rotational cornerback to the current mix wouldn’t exactly move the needle.

Fortunately, the Jaguars came calling, because Graham alone feels like the better top-5 pick out of Hunter, Abdul Carter, and Will Campbell. The Browns will still be enjoying the fruits of that trade during the upcoming 2026 draft, and it’s not a stretch to think that we’ll one day look back on April 24, 2025, as the date the Browns’ fortunes finally took a turn for the better.