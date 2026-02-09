The Monken Mandate: Is Shedeur Sanders the answer or a bridge to the No. 6 Pick?

In Cleveland, the arrival of February usually signals the start of draft season, but in 2026, the stakes have shifted from optimistic speculation to a cold, hard deadline.

On February 3, the Browns officially introduced Todd Monken as the 19th head coach in franchise history. While the press conference was filled with talk of "kick-ass football" and "global intelligence," one question hung heavier than the lake-effect snow over Berea: Who is Todd Monken’s quarterback?

The answer must be found before April, and it requires navigating a financial and developmental minefield.

The 2025 season provided a fascinating, if polarizing, audition for Shedeur Sanders. After being selected in the fifth round, Sanders eventually took the reins and flashed the skillset that made him a star at Colorado. He finished the season with 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns over eight games.

However, the analytics side of the building is staring at a much bleaker figure: an 18.9 QBR — the fifth-worst mark in the NFL since the stat’s inception in 2006.

For Monken, a coach who just spent years optimizing the efficiency of Lamar Jackson in Baltimore and Stetson Bennett at Georgia, the question is whether Sanders’ struggles were a product of a collapsing offensive line (which allowed the third-most sacks in the league) or a ceiling that justifies using more draft capital on a signal-caller.

The $80 million elephant in the room

Compounding the evaluation of Sanders is the inescapable ghost of the Deshaun Watson contract, who is set to carry a $80.7M cap hit in 2026 — the largest single-season charge in NFL history.

Because the Browns are currently projected to be nearly $27 million over the cap once rookie allocations are factored in, GM Andrew Berry and Monken have no margin for error.

If they commit to Sanders, they can use their two first-round picks (No. 6 and No. 24) to build a fortress of protection with tackles like Utah's Spencer Fano or Alabama's Kadyn Proctor. If they don't believe Sanders is the guy, they could still draft a premier OT at No. 6, but wait to add a Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss), Cade Klubnik (Clemson), or Garrett Nussmeier (LSU) type on Day 2.

Monken was hired for his adaptability and his direct, demanding style, and by the time the league year begins on March 11, the Browns have decide if they are building around Sanders’ arm or resetting the clock entirely once again.

If the Browns don't sign a veteran insurance QB in free agency — here's some names to know — it’s a massive vote of confidence in Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel. For a team that has started 13 different quarterbacks since 2020, the Monken era depends entirely on getting this one right.