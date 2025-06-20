The understated reason the Browns should be glad about Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh

The Browns are in a bit of a transitional phase, and I'm not saying the same one that's been ongoing since 1999 when the revamped Browns re-joined the NFL. If Las Vegas' predictions on the Browns' season are correct - they'll be back at the top of the draft in the 2025 draft.

For years, while the Steelers flaunt their moderate regular season success, they've been largely futile when it comes to the playoffs. In fact, most people would place the Steelers in a tier above the Browns, but over the last 5 years their records have been largely similar: 50-33-1 for Pittsburgh, and 49-44 for Cleveland.

Aaron Rodgers hurts Steelers' chances to acquire franchise quarterback in draft

The Steelers, like the Browns, have tried unsuccessfully to find a quarterback of the future, and their newest answer - Aaron Rodgers - is uninspiring at this point in his career. Yes, he won two MVPs. In the meantime, however, he's torn an Achilles and led a 5-12 season. There is a real reason to be skeptical.

For a short period in the offseason, it appeared that they might finally commit to struggling through the season, tanking with Mason Rudolph, and getting in position to draft a highly touted prospect. Instead, the proud franchise was involved in an embarrassing and somewhat shocking courting process. Seeing Rodgers string along the mighty Steelers for months until he decided he wanted to sign was certainly off-brand.

Browns fans should take solace that with Rudolph under center, there was a real chance that the Steelers could find themselves "competing" with the Browns for the #1 pick in the draft next year. It would have made a painful exercise that much worse if the Steelers ended up with the top quarterback in next year's class.

While no one would question the biggest Browns fans' disdain for the black and gold, this is the one occasion where seeing them do just mediocre enough to blow their chance at a great prospect would be acceptable.

So, thank Rodgers for raising the floor of the 2025 Steelers out of the dumpster, while also most likely keeping them from reaching any real success. This removes a potential contender from being able to snatch away the league's next franchise quarterback in the draft.

That is, if one of Cleveland's rookie quarterbacks doesn't grab the reigns first.

