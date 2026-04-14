This Eagles trade package might finally tempt the Browns on Myles Garrett

Time and time again, the Cleveland Browns have affirmed that they're not going to trade Myles Garrett. That's not going to stop other teams from asking, especially given that teams lie all the time with this type of stuff.

Even if they're not planning to trade him, the Browns' recent adjustment to the language in Garrett's contract certainly makes it more plausible. With that in mind, Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports believes Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman could reach out to his protégé, Andrew Berry, to hammer out a blockbuster deal.

In this hypothetical scenario, Vacchiano predicts the Eagles would send a 2026 first-round pick (No. 23 overall), a 2026 third-round pick (68th), and a 2027 first-round pick to Cleveland in exchange for the two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Given that Maxx Crosby was nearly traded for two first-round picks, and Micah Parsons fetched two first-round picks and a starting-caliber player in last summer's Cowboys-Packers mega trade, that feels like an insufficient return for arguably the best defensive player in NFL history.

However, Vacchiano believes the Eagles might be willing to throw in defensive tackle Jalen Carter to sweeten the deal:

"Cleveland might not want to trade him, but what if the Eagles offered Jalen Carter as part of the package in return?" Vacchiano wrote. "Not crazy, considering Philly just signed defensive tackle Jordan Davis to a huge contract."

The Eagles may have just enough to make the Browns seriously consider a deal for Myles Garrett

Now we're talking. Again, the Browns likely have no plans to trade Garrett, and he would first have to waive his no-trade clause to facilitate a move. But this seems like the best moment to do so, both financially and in terms of his potential value. Even past the age of 30, he's still in the middle of his prime.

Also, the Browns will potentially be right back in the mix for a quarterback in 2027. If that's the case, adding another first-round selection to potentially move up and get the guy they covet makes plenty of sense.

Myles Garrett is the ultimate game-wrecker. The Browns won't find anyone else who can do what he does, and no one wants to give up on future first-ballot Hall of Famers. That said, this is a team sport first and foremost, and Garrett's record-breaking 23 sacks led to a grand total of five wins last season. That's not on him, but there are clearly other areas of need in Cleveland, and moving Garrett might be the easiest and fastest path to address them.

On the flip side, if they're unable to get the right player and pick combination in return for Garrett, then there's no point in moving him. By no means should the Browns be calling other teams to test Garrett's market, but they can't stop another team from trying to sell the farm to get him.

If the Eagles are ready to give up two first-round picks, a former first-round pick in Carter, and a mid-round selection to get Garrett, the Browns should at least listen. Otherwise, he should stay in Cleveland for at least another season.