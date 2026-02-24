This quiet Browns hire might unlock something dangerous

Mike Rutenberg will have a veteran coaching mentor to lean on his first year as an NFL defensive coordinator.

Per ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken is adding Dom Capers to his staff as a senior defensive assistant. The 75-year-old Capers is making the lateral move to Berea after serving in the same role with the Carolina Panthers from 2023-25.

Capers has served as a head coach twice, serving four-year stints for both the Panthers (1995-98) and Houston Texans (2002-05). His experience could be a boon to a Browns coaching staff that will see Monken, Rutenberg, offensive coordinator Travis Switzer, and special teams coordinator Byron Storer all filling their roles for the first time at the NFL level.

The Browns are expected to continue the defensive system Jim Schwartz installed, with four down linemen and Myles Garrett aligning in a “wide-nine” attack, typically off the tight end’s outside shoulder. Capers, though, has been more of a 3-4 guy throughout his long NFL career, typically utilizing a gap-stuffing nose tackle with exotic blitz packages. The Panthers have been running a base 3-4 defense (three-down linemen, four linebackers) under the Dave Canales regime.

The Capers addition feels more about adding a veteran coaching consultant type than an X’s and O’s guru. But if there’s one area that Capers could add value to Rutenberg’s defense in 2026 — it’s dialing up pressure.

Dom Capers brings one trait Browns defense desperately loves

Capers spent nearly a decade in Green Bay as the Packers' defensive coordinator, and his creative packages in nickel situations took the NFL world by storm in 2009.

With Green Bay’s defensive line riddled by injuries, Capers created what became known around Lambeau Field as the psycho package, which featured one defensive tackle and five linebackers.

The Packers often threw that look at opponents in place of their base nickel defense with great success. It’s just an example of what Capers’ defenses have been known for over the years. In his heyday, he was an innovator who wasn’t afraid to adapt and change based on his available personnel.

Capers’ defenses also employed the old Bill Belichick philosophy of limiting big plays. But his unique background in terms of dialing up pressure is undeniable, and that's an area Rutenberg has excelled in throughout his career from his extensive work with defensive backs. Capers could give the Browns some perspective on how to wreak more havoc from their front seven, particularly the linebacker group led by Carson Schwesinger.

This isn’t a hire that will generate a ton of national headlines, but given the newness of Cleveland’s coaching staff, and the team’s wealth of talent on defense, this is a quiet move by Monken that makes a lot of sense.