This wild Myles Garrett trade idea could land the Browns four Week 1 starters

Time and time again, Myles Garrett has been tangled up in trade rumors. Every single time, the Cleveland Browns say something to the extent of "We're not going to let Garrett go. Ever."

That said, we're talking about the best player in football, so other teams will never stop inquiring. And now that Cleveland has reworked his contract, Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report believes someone may be willing to give the Browns a king's ransom for the Defensive Player of the Year.

In Davenport's hypothetical, the Browns send Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams in return for a 2026 first-round pick (No. 13), a 2027 first-round pick, and edge rusher Byron Young. In that scenario, GM Andrew Berry would end up selecting wide receiver Carnell Tate at No. 6, left tackle Monroe Freeling seven picks later, and cornerback Avieon Terrell at No. 24.

This trade package could give the Browns immediate starters across the roster

That might seem like an insufficient return, given it would be comparable what the Dallas Cowboys got for Micah Parsons, and just marginally better than what the Las Vegas Raiders were positioned to get for Maxx Crosby. That said, Garrett is four years older than Parsons.

Byron Young clearly isn't on the same tier of pass rushers, but he's also no slouch. He's coming off posting 12 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 29 QB hits in just his third season in the league. He has 27.5 sacks, and while the financial aspects of Davenport's proposal might complicate this transaction, he'd be cheaper for the Browns in the long run.

Garrett is the ultimate game-wrecker, but he hasn't stopped the team from losing a combined 26 games over the past two seasons. There are pressing issues to address throughout the roster, and this move would allow the Browns to do so while having an above-average, starting-caliber player to replace Garrett. Young hasn't reached his prime yet, and while he'll be 28 next season, he can ball; his Pro Football Focus grade (84.9) was the ninth-highest among edge rushers last season.

The Browns desperately need a playmaking wide receiver, and they'd get that in Tate with their first of three first-round picks in this scenario. The pick coming back from the Rams would give them the most athletic and intriguing left tackle prospect in this class in Freeling, even though he's also quite raw.

Last but not least, taking one of the three highest-ranked cornerback prospects in this class would give the Browns a chance to either trade Denzel Ward for another haul, or add another playmaker to Mike Rutenberg's secondary. Terrell's got amazing ball-tracking skills and is great in zone coverage.

Cleveland would still have a plethora of selections to keep adding more firepower to the roster, including potentially another wide receiver in the second round. That would come on top of adding a valuable first-round pick in the quarterback-stacked class of 2027.

Of course, no team will be better off without a player of Garrett's caliber, and the Browns shouldn't try to shop him around. But if a team like the Rams shows up and presents a unique opportunity to overhaul the roster, then it would probably be a disservice not to do it.