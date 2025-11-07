Three injured Browns rookies get important Week 10 updates

During the return to practice from the bye week, the Browns had a couple of notable rookies showing up on the injury report. Shedeur Sanders made his way back on the practice field after being inactive in Week 8 against the Patriots with a back injury. Harold Fannin Jr. hurt his hamstring during the week and sat out Thursday's practice, but returned to action on Friday.

Despite a high ankle sprain injury that typically results in a multi-week absence, Carson Schwesinger returned to practice on Friday as well, surprisingly. All three have a chance to suit up against the Jets in Week 10, as Sanders doesn't have an injury designation, while Schwesinger and Fannin Jr. are questionable. Additionally, Isaiah Bond is out with a foot injury, and Cedric Tillman is questionable after his first week of practice off injured reserve.

Browns game status vs. the Jets:



Isaiah Bond - out

Harold Fannin - questionable

Cornelius Lucas - questionable

Carson Schwesinger - questionable

Cedric Tillman - questionable — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) November 7, 2025

Shedeur Sanders active, Carson Schwesinger & Harold Fannin Jr. questionable for Week 10

Per Kevin Stefanski, Fannin and Schwesinger will be true game-time decisions, and Tillman will suit up. It will be refreshing to get Tillman's six-foot-three, 215-pound frame back for the condensed formations in the run game because Bond had troubles filling in as a primary receiver in two-receiver sets.

It's incredible that Schwesinger even has a chance to suit up on Sunday, considering initial reports floated a four-to-six week timeline. The bye week came at the perfect time and bought him some extra time to recover, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the team err on the side of caution with the standout rookie.

Fannin's absence would be felt, especially with early weather forecasts not expecting things to be ideal for throwing the ball. It's clear the Browns have to find some success on the ground to win games, and it's harder to do so without one of the top tight ends.

The Jets are keeping their quarterback situation a mystery between Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor, but the defense has undergone some massive changes over the last week. While the loser of the game takes the next step towards the top overall draft pick, taking care of business when you're supposed to always feels good.

More Browns news and analysis