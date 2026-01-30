Todd Monken could strike Browns free agency gold with this WR reunion

The Cleveland Browns have officially started the Todd Monken era, hiring him on Wednesday to be the team’s next head coach. Monken brings his experience as a productive offensive coach and quarterback developer to a Browns team that lacks offensive production.

The first-time NFL head coach is also bringing something else to Cleveland: connections.

While this is Monken’s first time serving as a coach in the NFL, the soon-to-be 60-year-old coach has years of experience in the league and at the college level. That gives him a number of connections to coaches and players who could come to Cleveland and help the team out.

One of those connections is arguably the biggest free agent of the 2026 offseason: George Pickens. The wide receiver has a history with Monken that could lead to a reunion in Cleveland this spring — something the Browns desperately need.

Todd Monken’s Georgia connection could bring George Pickens to the Browns

Before joining the Baltimore Ravens in 2023, Monken won back-to-back National Championships as the offensive coordinator for the Georgia Bulldogs in 2021 and 2022. Pickens was one of the talented players in Monken’s Georgia offense, catching 41 passes for 620 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games with Monken as his offensive coordinator.

The wide receiver went on to be a second-round pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers, posting 174 receptions for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns in three years with the team, but he really broke out this past season with the Dallas Cowboys. Pickens was named Second-team All-Pro, and made his first Pro Bowl after catching 93 passes for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns.

The wideout is now set to cash in on his productivity in free agency. Dallas will, of course, do everything it can to keep Pickens from leaving, and that could include the franchise tag.

If the receiver does make it to the market, Monken and the Browns need to do everything possible to get him to Cleveland. The franchise desperately needs a true No. 1 receiver, and that’s what Pickens can be for them.

Adding a talent like George Pickens to the Browns' offense would increase the floor of the unit, and help everyone else improve as well.