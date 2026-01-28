Todd Monken hire places Browns in troubling NFL company

The Cleveland Browns have their next head coach, and it's not somebody people were expecting. Todd Monken was confirmed as the Browns' pick on Wednesday and, again, it was a bit of a surprising hire.

This isn't to say that it's a bad hire, as Monken could be the fresh voice that the Browns needed for their next era. He's spent time with the Browns before, serving as the offensive coordinator for the team in 2019. The past three years he's been the Ravens offensive coordinator, helping Lamar Jackson win an MVP in 2023 and nearly winning another one in 2024.

Putting all of that aside, though, it's natural for people to be hesitant about this hire. Monken hasn't been a head coach since he served in that position at Southern Mississippi from 2013 to 2015, so that right there could be a red flag for some people.

A big reason people will raise eyebrows, however, is that Monken is just a week away from his 60th birthday. According to Jonathan Jones of NFL on CBS, the Browns got close to making history with this hire.

"Todd Monken is one of the oldest first-time head coaches in NFL history. David Culley owns that record at age 65, with Bruce Arians having gotten the Cardinals head coaching job when he was 60."

Todd Monken’s age adds uncomfortable twist to Browns decision

David Culley was hired as the Texans head coach in 2021 and it was very much an out-of-nowhere hire (somewhat like this one).

Culley spent just one year as Houston's head coach after the Texans went 4-13, so this isn't exactly great company to be in. Bruce Arians' tenure in Arizona went far better, however, so maybe Monken's stint with the Browns will be closer to that? One can hope.

This wasn't the sexy hire that Browns fans were hoping for, and people will definitely point to Monken's age as a reason to be skeptical of this working out.

Hopefully, the Browns get the last laugh and Monken can help them be successful and drive this franchise in the right direction.