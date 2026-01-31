Todd Monken’s biggest Browns challenge might be in the front office

There's no way to sugarcoat it: The Cleveland Browns offense is a mess right now. Scheme-wise, it didn't work. Personnel-wise, it lacked talent. Play-calling-wise, it was predictable and way too conservative.

New head coach Todd Monken will have to hit the drawing board to get this team back from the ground. With such an elite defense, that might be just enough to compete in the new-look AFC North.

However, just like his predecessor, his main competitor won't be on the field, but in the front office.

Unless he manages to get general manager Andrew Berry's ear, he's not going to be able to do much with the hand he'll be given. If owner Jimmy Haslam also joins the party, things might get even more complicated.

Todd Monken must have a say in the Browns' offseason moves

Monken's track record as an offensive guru is undeniable. Whether it's with his Air Coryell signature big throws, or pounding his way on the ground, he's shown that he can adapt and adjust to the personnel around him. He had Jameis Winston slinging the football down the field in Tampa Bay, and then built a run-heavy attack revolving around Derrick Henry in Baltimore.

That being said, the Browns have little to no talent to work with. Other than rookies Harold Fannin Jr., Quinshon Judkins, and Dylan Sampson, pretty much everybody else should be expendable. That's where Berry needs to get a hold of the coach's vision, which was rarely the case during the Kevin Stefanski era.

Stefanski probably had to go, but he wasn't the only one to blame for the state of the team. The Browns ranked 31st in points scored (16.4) and passing yards (165.1), and 27th in rushing yards per game (97.0) last season. They clearly need to revamp the offensive line and add more talent at wide receiver, and there's also the quarterback dilemma.

Monken sold his plan and his vision for this team, and the Browns bought all the stock. It was a shocking decision, and one that reeks of Jimmy Haslam all over. For him, having the meddling team owner by his side will probably be the key to his success in Berea.

Stefanski's biggest mistake was probably not being more vocal about what he wanted and needed from the team. Berry's track record is far from impressive, and most signs show that he shouldn't be trusted to find this team's quarterback of the future, let alone keep building the roster.

There cannot be a disconnect between the general manager and the head coach. And now that Monken is ready to embrace this challenge, he will be wise to be assertive to make sure he gets the guys he wants (and not the ones who'll be imposed on him).