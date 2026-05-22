Todd Monken’s lofty expectations for the Browns could backfire fast

For years, NFL teams and fan bases have looked down on the Cleveland Browns. Instead of a "must-win" game, they've seen a "can't-lose" matchup. Changing that narrative will be the first order of business for new head coach Todd Monken.

Like Monken said earlier in the offseason, winning is the only way to change that tone. It's as simple as that. That's easier said than done, though, in the most competitive league on the planet.

That's why, as much as the Browns should shoot for the stars every year, Monken may already be trying to run before he walks. When asked about his outlook for the season, he plainly stated a goal the franchise hasn't achieved since Bill Belichick was the head coach in 1994.

"All you're doing throughout the year is to put yourself in position where the divisional games will matter at the end," Monken said. "The chance to win the division, and thus getting a home playoff game — which is the ultimate goal, to get a home playoff game in that stadium."

Todd Monken might be setting himself up for a rude awakening with the Browns

That's exactly what you want to hear from your head coach. Monken is looking to inspire and motivate everyone inside the building. He's also letting the fans know that 2026 won't be treated like a gap year — no matter the outside noise about tanking for one of the tantalizing quarterback prospects in next year's draft.

In reality, though, this team might be another offseason away from being a true AFC North contender. General manager Andrew Berry said they would be more aggressive in 2027, and their franchise quarterback may not be on the roster. Monken could be in for a tough reality check in his first season in charge, especially with this year's unforgiving road gauntlet to open the season.

That's not to say that Monken should say they'll take this as a developmental year and just hope for the best. He's setting the tone from Day 1, and his candid authenticity is a breath of fresh air in Berea.

However, setting expectations also creates pressure, and failing to meet those expectations could stain Monken's tenure before it even begins. As much as everybody would love this team to go all-out for a Super Bowl in 2026, part of being the boss is taming expectations and painting a realistic picture.