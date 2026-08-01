Todd Monken's preseason plan for the Browns is unusual (but necessary)

With NFL players and teams looking to play fewer preseason games every year, the Cleveland Browns probably can't afford to take the same approach. Their starters are mostly set, but there are still plenty of things to iron out.

That's why head coach Todd Monken will continue to make the most of every single rep. In a time where teams only play the starters late in the preseason, and just for a couple of drives or quarters, The Browns will take a more aggressive approach.

When asked about his plan for the Browns' three-game preseason slate, the first-year head coach confirmed what most fans already suspected: He'll have the starters on the field, though he wasn't specific about their workload:

"We're going to play in the preseason," Monken said. "I won't back myself into a corner right now. I plan on playing the starters, but I plan on playing our guys. We got to see what we got, right? Especially quarterback."

The Browns must make the most of every preseason snap

Monken continues to be coy on the quarterback situation. Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders are still splitting first-team reps, which is far from ideal. Even so, he might wait until after the third preseason game to announce his starter.

As such, he'll probably have to play both of them extensively in the preseason. Of course, that's far from ideal, considering injuries at that point in the offseason can be particularly tough to deal with. Still, that's just the way things will have to go in Cleveland. There's plenty of cleanup to do, especially given the coaching staff's reluctance to name a starting quarterback. They definitely won't play an entire game, but they have to play meaningful snaps.

Monken comes with a new offense and a plethora of new weapons. The starting offensive line will feature at least four newcomers. They need as many reps together as possible.

Some players may not necessarily be fond of this approach. Still, Monken is running a tight ship and a meritocracy-based team, and he won't tolerate watching anyone go through the motions or playing half-hearted football. Also, that's probably a recipe for disaster and injuries.

Of course, it'll be hard to make objective assessments of where the team truly stands, given that their opponents will most likely play backups and third-stringers. Still, it's all about getting the ball rolling with the newcomers in game-like conditions.

The Browns will kick off the preseason on Aug. 15 with a road date with the Chicago Bears. Then, they'll host the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 22 before wrapping things up on Thursday night at home vs. the New England Patriots on Aug. 27.