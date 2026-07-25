Todd Monken's track record points to one major Browns breakthrough

For way too long, the Cleveland Browns dug themselves into holes they couldn't get out of. They were constantly playing catch-up early in games, something especially tough to do without an elite quarterback.

Slow starts often doomed Kevin Stefanski's Browns. They needed the first 15 minutes to shake off the jitters and get some momentum going, and that often raised questions about Stefanski's ability to get the players ready for the game.

That shouldn't be an issue with Todd Monken in town, at least as it pertains to the offense. As NFL analyst Warren Sharp pointed out on X, Monken's offense with the Baltimore Ravens was, unlike the Browns, one of the best first-quarter teams in the game in 2025.

Todd Monken could be the cure for the Browns' slow starts

Per Sharp's analysis, the Ravens ranked fifth in the league in first-quarter offense over the past three years. The Browns, on the other hand, ranked 29th. This analysis was based on the regular season only, ranked by points scored per drive in the first quarter.

Of course, football isn't linear, and it's not as simple as saying that now that Todd Monken is in town, the Browns will get off to strong starts all of a sudden. Personnel is different, and the context simply isn't the same.

That said, this is a good way to show how good Monken is at scripting plays and getting the players ready to perform right out of the gate. Starting games fast is great for morale and building momentum, and that's just contagious.

The Browns went to great lengths to give Monken all the pieces he needed to fix the offense. He has some familiar assistant coaches by his side, and players who clearly fit his vision. The groundwork is there.

Granted, the quarterback situation is still a talking point, and that won't change throughout the course of the season, regardless of who gets the nod to start in Week 1. But coaching matters, preparation matters, and for the first time in a while, it looks like the Browns have the right guy to get the players fired up and make sure they execute.

Monken inherited a myriad of problems from the previous regime, most of them on offense. But judging by his strengths and resume, this should be one less concern for this organization in 2026.