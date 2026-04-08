Todd Monken sends clear message on Myles Garrett’s absence from Browns workouts

The Cleveland Browns have started their offseason program, officially kicking off the Todd Monken era. While this is Monken’s first opportunity to start instilling his culture, player attendance is completely voluntary.

Notably, when the Browns got things started on Tuesday, defensive star Myles Garrett wasn’t in attendance.

On Wednesday, Monken was asked about Garrett’s absence, and the head coach pretty much downplayed the entire situation. He emphasized that every coach would obviously want every player to be in attendance, but reminded everyone that the program is voluntary.

While the head coach believes there is value to be gained from participating in the voluntary workouts, Monken made it clear that he’s not worried about Garrett, because he knows the defender will be ready.

#Browns Todd Monken on Myles Garrett not being here: pic.twitter.com/gIpSTFGmIn — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 8, 2026

Todd Monken isn’t worried about Myles Garrett missing Browns’ voluntary offseason program

The head coach expressed that most of the value in being with the team at this time is in connection and schematics. However, he knows that may not be the case from a work standpoint, noting that guys may have different training locations that help them get stronger and faster. Knowing that, Monken said it’s the team’s job to make the voluntary offseason program a place that the players want to be.

Garrett typically stays away from the Browns’ offseason program, and there wasn’t any expectation for that to change this year. While it would have been nice for the team’s best player to show up and support the new head coach and new defensive coordinator, no one expected it to happen, and no one really seems bothered about it either.

Myles Garrett will likely show up when he’s required to, and he will do so as the best defensive player in the NFL. As long as that happens, the Browns won’t make a big deal out of anything else. The star defender didn’t attend voluntary workouts in 2025, and he still went on to set a new single-season sack record with 23 sacks, led one of the NFL’s best defenses, and won Defensive Player of the Year.

It’s safe to say the Browns are fine with him missing voluntary workouts as long as he can deliver those kinds of results.