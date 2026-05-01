Todd Monken talks 'crappy football' in a way that will fire up Browns fans

Since 1999, the Cleveland Browns have suffered 23 losing seasons. This fan base is downright sick of everything they've been put through.

And, despite having glimmers of hope here and there, and even boasting a recent NFL Coach of the Year in Kevin Stefanski, the Browns are still ... well, the Browns.

First-year head coach Todd Monken is out to change that, however. We've heard plenty to like out of Monken since being hired earlier this year, but recently he joined 92.3 The Fan and gave us another excellent sound bite:

"I've said it before. I really believe this. As much as I love winning, and hate losing, I despise crappy football. I just think that it's such a bad look for coaching. You look dumb, as a coach, when you put bad football on the field."

Cleveland Browns fans have waited decades to watch a head coach fulfill this type of mantra

As mentioned above, the Browns have endured far more losing than they have enjoyed winning. Specifically, in 16 out of those 23 losing seasons, the Browns won five or fewer games.

That's pitiful. That is simply unacceptable.

That is crappy football. And Browns fans know it. They've seen it. They've lived it.

So, as we sit here in the beginning of May, we all know good and well that these are merely words. As the next few months go by, we'll see and hear plenty out of minicamps, OTAs, and then training camp.

But, in the end, none of this matters. What's going to matter is what happens come September, and of course, Monken understands this better than anybody.

In two out of his three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, his team had a winning record. In all three of his seasons, previously, his Georgia Bulldogs not only had winning records, but won a pair of National Championships.

Monken knows what winning football looks like. And, hilariously enough, he knows exactly what crappy football looks like.

Browns fans might remember him for his brief stint with the team as the offensive coordinator back in 2019. The Browns went 6-10 that year and were led by Freddie Kitchens as head coach. It's also worth noting that was the first and last season Kitchens was the Browns' head coach.

After so many losing seasons in Cleveland, fans have been waiting what feels like forever to see a mantra like this held up and fulfilled. The fan base is starving for good football.

Sure, it might take a year or two. But, if Monken has his way... no more crappy football.