Tom Brady gave Shedeur Sanders one tip that could save his NFL career

Shedeur Sanders has been able to lean on Tom Brady as a mentor for years, and their relationship became especially important when Sanders fell to the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the draft. While his mentor was never expected to be a high draft pick, few quarterbacks know about going from a late-round selection to an all-time great QB like Brady. That means the former quarterback can pass on all the necessary information to help Sanders be successful.

That's exactly what Brady has been doing since Sanders heard his name called much later than expected. Appearing on a recent episode of the Impaulsive podcast, Brady opened up about the advice he has shared with his mentee since the draft. The retired quarterback said he texted Sanders to remind him it doesn’t matter where you’re drafted, explaining that day two of your NFL career, when you show up to the team, is far more important than what happens on day one, when you’re drafted.

Brady went on to share the advice he has for Sanders, and any young quarterback, on how to maximize the opportunity: show up everyday and be a leader. The seven-time Super Bowl champion emphasized that as a quarterback, Sanders has to lead by caring about his teammates and caring about what the team is trying to accomplish. By approaching with that mindset, Brady says Sanders will endear himself to everyone in the organization, and in return, they’ll trust him to lead them.

Brady was able to accomplish that as a sixth-round pick, and it resulted in him winning seven Super Bowls, and becoming arguably the greatest quarterback of all time. Sanders will now try to carve out his own legendary career as a fifth-round pick, with the advice of Brady.

While the young quarterback has already been hard at work in Cleveland, his career officially starts when he reports for rookie minicamp on Thursday. He’ll hit the field with his fellow rookies for three practices on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. For now, when he takes the field, he’ll be wearing No. 12, the same jersey number that Brady wore.

