Trade deadline handbook: six Browns veterans who could be on the move by Tuesday's deadline

Cleveland Browns v New England Patriots - NFL 2025 | Kathryn Riley/GettyImages

David Njoku

David Njoku, 29, has been the subject of trade rumors for a long time. He is an easy target on the Browns roster due to his age and contract situation, being that he will be due for another lucrative contract at the conclusion of this season. There is an emotional attachment to him as well, as he has spent nine years with Cleveland since being drafted in the first round in 2017.

It is a fair question to ask, though, if a 30-year-old tight end is worth paying big money to when your franchise is at the stage the Browns are in. Adam Schefter specifically dismissed the idea that Njoku could be moved in his piece, but it would make sense for the Browns. The difficulty is in finding a suitable location that could use his services, but there are still a few destinations that make some sense. PFF has also not been fond of Njoku's play thus far, ranking him 38th out of 39 tight ends.

Denver Broncos

There was some hype and excitement when the Broncos swooped in to sign the recently released Evan Engram back in March. Engram was one year removed from a career season in which he nearly reached 1,000 yards and had four touchdowns. It was tantalizing to think what Sean Payton could accomplish with his skill set.

The reality has been that his performance has been graded as the 35th out of 41 tight ends; his 215 yards ranking 28th and his lone touchdown tied for 25th. Perhaps Njoku, a bit of a bigger target than Engram, could help fill that Jimmy Graham role in Denver. The Broncos might just be in their Super Bowl window, and an additional weapon for Bo Nix could turn out to be a meaningful change.

Carolina Panthers

When the season began, it appeared the Panthers were going to have the weakest tight end room in the NFL. To this point, that has been the reality, at least in the eyes of Pro Football Focus. Their primary starter has been Ja'Tavion Sanders, a second-year player out of Texas. PFF has ranked his performance 41st out of 41 qualifiers.

There is no need to repeat the wonders it would do for the Panthers' offense to add a secondary weapon behind Tetairoa McMillan. Njoku possesses the athleticism to threaten teams in the middle of the field and the dependability to become a reliable contributor for a struggling offense that is trying to push for a playoff berth.