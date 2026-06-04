Travis Hunter could force Browns fans to revisit one popular Andrew Berry belief

Entering the 2025 NFL Draft, Travis Hunter looked like the best thing since sliced bread, a generational two-way prospect ready to take the league by storm. He was arguably the best player in his class.

But instead of falling for Hunter's undeniable charms, GM Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns agreed to move down three spots. They sent the No. 2 pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a Godfather-like haul that included the No. 5 overall pick, which turned into defensive tackle Mason Graham.

Fast forward to today, and most people agree that the Jaguars got the short end of the stick with this trade. However, with Myles Garrett now in Los Angeles, and Hunter back to full strength following last year's season-ending knee injury, some might not feel the same way after this upcoming 2026 season.

ESPN analyst Matt Miller believes Hunter could be primed for a Year 2 breakout.

"Hunter's usage was a hot topic early in the offseason, but we know the Jaguars plan to get him serious reps on both sides of the ball once again," wrote Miller. In 2026, the expectation is Hunter will be more ready to compete after another offseason of training at both positions. With a major on defense and a minor on offense, he has the tools to be a five-interception, 50-reception player."

The Browns' side of this blockbuster trade may not age as well as fans think

While Graham's rookie season was promising, especially down the stretch, he could struggle in his second year in the league. He won't have Myles Garrett drawing double teams on just about every snap, and that could ultimately take a toll on his production. Jared Verse is a very talented player who's also worthy of attention, but he's not Myles Garrett.

Recency bias is always present in the NFL. Fans have given Andrew Berry and the Browns their flowers for the Hunter trade, which turned into Graham, Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson, and KC Concepcion. But the discourse could change drastically if Hunter looks like a two-way superstar and Graham, a polarizing pick at the time, looks like an average player.

The whole is greater than the sum of its parts, and it would take an absolute catastrophe for the Browns to lose this trade. Analyzing this move in a vacuum without considering the context and everything both parties got would be insufficient and inaccurate.

Then again, that's usually how people talk about sports.