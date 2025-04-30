Travis Kelce explains why Browns fans should be all in on Shedeur Sanders

Travis Kelce has created his legacy with the Kansas City Chiefs, playing his entire Hall of Fame career with the team, but he’s quick to remind everyone he’s from Cleveland Heights, Ohio. That means prior to being drafted by the Chiefs, he was a Cleveland Browns fans. Recently, the Browns fan that still resides deep in him got really excited.

On a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, Kelce and his brother Jason talked about Shedeur Sanders sliding to Cleveland in the fifth round. Travis immediately expressed that he loves this pick for Cleveland, pointing to his heart while saying the Browns fan deep down in his heart is overjoyed.

Why does Kelce love this selection so much? The veteran tight end believes Cleveland is getting a hard-working swag champ with something to prove— and that should be a recipe for success for Sanders and the Browns.

Travis Kelce is a big fan of Shedeur Sanders

In his praise for Sanders, Kelce ripped all of the people sharing anonymous quotes and stories about the young quarterback, and told them to put their name by whatever they had to say. He also disagreed with Sanders being a fifth-round pick, arguing that his film should have led to him coming off the board much earlier.

"What I saw of the film, I thought he was a way higher pick, and I think that's all that should matter. It doesn't seem like he's a terrible person. It seems like he's just a motivated football player that is part of a big football family. Him and his father have kind of taken over NCAA football for the past three to four years. Whether that's something NFL teams quote unquote didn't want to deal with, I feel like this is going to be such a fresh start for him. I can see him working his a** off and becoming the starting quarterback in Cleveland at some point, for sure." Travis Kelce (New Heights)

Kelce ended the segment on Sanders by telling the young quarterback to hit them up if he needs any food recommendations in Cleveland, and wishing him luck on “becoming the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns.” The Chiefs tight end even threw his wrist up for good measure.

Both Kelce brothers also pointed out how they can relate to going later than expected, as Travis was drafted in the third round and Jason in the sixth. That didn’t stop either one of them from having all-time great careers, so they’re hoping it won’t stop Shedeur Sanders from transforming their hometown team.

