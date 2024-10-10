Updated Browns injury report for Week 6 reflects good news for star running back
Ahead of the Cleveland Browns Week 6 bout with the Philadelphia Eagles, the injury report is more of the same. While there are some surprising names on the list - WR Amari Cooper, for one, was not a participant in Wednesday's practice as he was rested - essentially all other DNPs and LPs were to be expected after Week 5's loss.
The return of Nick Chubb is imminent for the team as he has to be added to the active roster within the next two weeks as per PUP rules, and Nyheim Hines apparently told STC Bubba Ventrone during the week that he feels better than he has since his knee injury sidelined him.
Here's the full injury report provided by the Cleveland Browns team site after Wednesday's practice ahead of the team's Week 6 matchup with the Eagles.
Player + Injury
Status as of Wednesday, Oct. 9
RB Nick Chubb (Knee)
LP
T Jack Conklin (Hamstring)
LP
WR Amari Cooper (Rest)
DNP
S Grant Delpit (Concussion)
DNP
LB Mohamoud Diabate (Hip)
LP
RB D'Onta Foreman (Ankle)
DNP
DE Myles Garrett (Achilles)
DNP
S Ronnie Hickman Jr. (Ankle)
DNP
LB Jordan Hicks (Elbow, triceps)
LP
RB Nyheim Hines (Knee)
LP
T James Hudson (Shoulder)
DNP
DT Maurice Hurst (Ankle)
LP
WR Jerry Jeudy (Knee)
FP
TE David Njoku (Knee, Ankle)
DNP
DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (Illness)
FP
C Ethan Pocic (Knee)
DNP
RB Pierre Strong (Hamstring)
LP
CB Denzel Ward (Hamstring)
DNP
T Jedrick Wills (Knee)
LP
G Zak Zinter (Knee)
LP
Comments ahead of practice signal more confidence in Watson
Ideally, the Browns will have David Njoku, Cooper, and Jerry Jeudy all healthy ahead of Week 6. The team needs as much receiving help as it can get around Watson, so losing any one of them for this game would be a huge blow. Right now, the wide receiver depth chart features solid options like James Proche III and rookie Jamari Thrash, but to throw more curveballs into Watson's viewpoint from the pocket - a viewpoint that's clearly skewed - would do more damage than good right now.
OC Ken Dorsey told reporters ahead of Thursday's practice that he feels the emphasis on Watson needing to perform better is taking away from the fact that the rest of the offense can be better, too. Whether he's referring to the shoddy O-line, to the running backs just looking to keep Cleveland afloat ahead of Chubb's and Hines' returns, or the team's receiving corp getting open a fair amount but dropping tons of passes, too, is hard to say. But, Dorsey and head coach Kevin Stefanski are on the same page - they have the utmost confidence in Watson's ability to turn it around.
Cooper resting is an eye opener
Cooper added to the injury list as a rest for Wednesday was eye-catching. Cooper has been having a poor season after such an incredible one with the Browns last year has been tough, but he's been trying hard to get open downfield and make things happen. But, he's also had the most dropped passes of all receivers in the league this season with nine. That's been because of a combination of poorly placed balls and, likely, not being used to being targeted in game this season.
Neither of those reasons are good excuses for those drops, but Cooper seems fairly done with playing in Cleveland. He's been shown throwing his hands up and down after failed 3rd down conversions, clearly looking frustrated with how badly the offense has been run by Watson and the coaching staff in recent losses. Rest or not, it feels like Cooper is getting primed for a change in scenery if the Browns lose again this week.