Updated Browns wide receiver depth chart after Amari Cooper trade
The Cleveland Browns have accepted their fate as sellers, trading Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2025 draft and a seventh-round pick in the 2026 draft. Cooper was leading the Browns in receiving yards with 250 yards through six games while scoring two touchdowns, tied for the team lead.
It's not shocking to see the Browns part ways with Cooper. They're 1-5, their offense looks atrocious with Deshaun Watson at the helm, and the team already didn't seem to plan on paying Cooper. Now they ship him to Buffalo, get a couple of draft picks in return, and can start planning for the future.
Now that Cooper is off to Buffalo, what will the Browns' wide receiver depth chart look like moving forward?
Updated Browns WR depth chart
1. Jerry Jeudy
2. Elijah Moore
3. Cedric Tillman
4. Jamari Thrash
It's a bleak group for the Browns now that Cooper is gone with only four wide receivers currently sitting on Cleveland's roster. Jeudy now gets promoted to WR1, Moore moves up to WR2, Tillman to WR3, and Thrash to WR4.
The Browns traded for Jeudy over the offseason and he's had 20 catches for 248 yards and one touchdown this season. Moore is in his second season with the Browns and has 16 passes for a measly 95 yards and has been kept out of the end zone. Tillman has three catches for nine yards and Thrash has yet to play a game yet this season.
More Browns news
Cleveland has three wide receivers stashed away on their practice squad, including Jaelon Darden, Kadarius Toney, and Michael Woods II. With just four receivers on the roster, it feels that at least one of these guys will get elevated to the active roster.
Darden played in two games this season and had seven catches for 98 yards, giving him more than Tillman on the year. Toney spent the last few years with the Chiefs but has an attitude problem and that's when he's even healthy enough to play. Woods hasn't played in an NFL game since 2022 where he had five catches for 45 yards with the Browns.
We'll have to see what Cleveland decides to do at wide receiver now that Amari Cooper is off to greener pastures.