Updated draft order shows Week 16 was a perfect storm for the Browns

Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills didn’t quite go as expected for the Cleveland Browns.

While many people expected the Browns to be dominated, it was ultimately a close game. In the end, Cleveland still suffered a disheartening loss, falling 23-20, but having a chance to win in the end was not something anyone saw coming.

Ultimately, the loss could end up benefiting the Browns. While losing isn’t fun, Cleveland is making a push for the No. 1 pick, and Sunday’s loss helped with that.

Another Sunday result also increased Cleveland’s chances of drafting first. Now, with two games left in the season, the Browns could be set up for a massive 2026 Draft.

Updated 2026 NFL Draft order after Browns loss to Bills

Sunday’s loss was Cleveland’s 12th of the season. In addition to the Browns losing, the Tennessee Titans picked up their third win, defeating a Kansas City Chiefs team who is down to its third quarterback. With those two things happening, the Browns are now slotted to have the No. 3 pick in the draft.

Here’s how the top five currently looks;

1. New York Giants (2-13)

2. Las Vegas Raiders (2-12)

3. Cleveland Browns (3-12)

4. New York Jets (3-12)

5. Tennessee Titans (3-12)

In Week 17, when the Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Titans will be playing the 5-10 New Orleans Saints. While New Orleans has won three straight, it is still a team Tennessee could pick up a win over.

The bigger matchup for draft order, though, will be the Giants vs. the Raiders. Barring a tie, one of those teams will pick up a third win. That will allow the Browns to move into the top two, if they lose to the Steelers.

Drafting in the top two, especially No. 1, would give Cleveland all the power it needs ahead of a massive decision. It’s no secret the Browns could select a quarterback in the first round, and the 2026 Draft is shaping up to be a two-quarterback draft, at best. Picking in the top two would give Cleveland an opportunity to land one of those guys, and would also lower a possible trade package if they want to move up to No. 1.

Of course, the option of not drafting a quarterback will also be on the table, but being in the top two would give the Browns the opportunity to acquire more picks from teams who do want a quarterback.

Whatever Cleveland decides, the next two weeks will play a big part in that decision.