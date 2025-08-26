Veteran wide receiver's career might be over after Browns release

The Cleveland Browns, much like the other 31 teams in the NFL, are working to cut their rosters down to 53 players by the 4:00 p.m. ET deadline on Tuesday. The Browns have their quarterback situation in order, but the offense still had question marks that needed to be resolved.

On Tuesday, the Browns provided answers for their wide receiver room heading into the season opener.

According to multiple reports, the Browns released veteran Diontae Johnson from him contract. This likely means that undrafted free agent Gage Larvadain made the roster in his place.

But the reality is that Johnson struggled throughout this preseason for the Browns, and that did him no favors. Plus, this now ends his fifth stint in the past year.

Browns are releasing veteran WR Diontae Johnson, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 26, 2025

Diontae Johnson faces grim NFL reality after Browns release

Johnson spent the majority of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he was their undisputed top option in the passing game early on. But in his latter years with the team, his production dipped. Ultimately, it led to his trade to the Carolina Panthers ahead of the 2024 season. This then began the journeyman chapter of Johnson's career.

The Carolina tenure lasted just seven games, where he caught 30-of-58 targets for 357 yards and three touchdowns. Johnson was dealt to the Baltimore Ravens at the trade deadline in exchange for a fifth-round pick. This gave Johnson the chance to contribute on a Super Bowl contending team. This stint lasted four games, highlighted (or low lighted) by Johnson earning a one-game suspension for refusing to enter the Ravens' Devember game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He was ultimately waived by the team, but claimed by the Houston Texans. But after one game, Johnson was released.

This offseason, the Browns gave Johnson a chance to show what he could bring to the offense. But, the veteran didn't make the most of his opportunity. Facing off against the Panthers, Johnson failed to haul in either of his two targets. Against the Eagles, Johnson was targeted three times and hauled in one pass for a seven-yard gain. In the preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams, Johnson hauled in his lone target for 12 yards.

Meanwhile, Larvadain made the most of his chances, catching 9-of-14 targets for 94 yards and a touchdown.

Cleveland may have very well been Johnson's last chance to have a prominent role on an NFL team. Sure, there are teams who may take a chance on him, but with the amount of young talent in the league, the odds may be slim.