Viral practice clip shows Todd Monken is exactly what the Browns needed

For years, the Cleveland Browns have looked like a bunch of athletes just suiting up every Sunday, not an actual football team. The defense showed up more often than not, and the offense was fairly erratic. Win, lose, or draw, there was no apparent accountability or desire.

Kevin Stefanski's press conferences were like Groundhog Day — empty promises, PR-trained answers, and nothing ever changing. From the very second new head coach Todd Monken arrived in Berea, he has proven to be the opposite.

That was evident again in a now-viral clip from Day 2 of the Browns' rookie minicamp. Before calling it a day, Monken addressed the rookies. What he told them says everything there is to know about how he'll approach Year 1 of this new era of Browns football.

"It's not Saturday night in Berea. That's not what that (expletive) is," Monken said. "It's a night to get ready for tomorrow. ... Every day I come through that gate right there, every day that that badge works, and my facial recognition works, it's un-(expletive)-believable, being in the NFL, right?"

Todd Monken’s message to Browns rookies already feels like a culture shift

This might sound minor, but it's not. This is a head coach letting the players know how privileged they are to get to play football for a living, in the toughest and most prestigious league in the world, no less.

Monken had to wait until he was 60 to finally get an NFL head-coaching opportunity. He's been through it, and he knows this might be his only chance to get it right. Clearly, he won't take it for granted, and he wants his players to feel the same way. There are no guarantees, and even stars can seen their careers disappear quickly once Father Time catches up to them.

The Browns have to battle much more than just opposing teams; they have to fight against their own identity. They've been the butt of the joke for way too long, and it's about time someone sets the record straight and makes them feel that they're not there just to cash checks or hope to get traded or signed by a contender. He wants the players to take ownership of their effort, to be accountable, and to be leaders.

Culture matters. Accountability matters. Empowerment matters. Time and time again, Dan Campbell has made mistakes as head coach of the Detroit Lions. Yet, every single player in his locker room would blindly run through a brick wall for him. He's turned the Lions and their fans into believers. Detroit's once struggling franchise is now a perennial NFC contender because of that identity.

Of course, this doesn't mean things will immediately be great, or that the Browns only need some motivation to morph into a contender. Campbell had to endure some growing pains in his first year with the Lions. That could certainly be the case for Monken in 2026, especially with a brutal stretch of six road games in nine weeks to open his tenure.

Still, it's refreshing to see a coach trying to inspire his players for a change. It's encouraging to feel that, for the first time in years, every detail matters and every rep counts. It might sound like standard coach-speak, but Todd Monken's words might be a sign of what's to come in Berea.