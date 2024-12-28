What to expect from another Dorian Thompson-Robinson start in Week 17

To briefly answer the question posed in the headline of this piece, you shouldn't expect much from Dorian Thompson-Robinson's second start for the Cleveland Browns in Week 17.

Between him nursing a calf injury and also seeing how he fared even with a game plan dedicated to his style being deployed in Week 16, it's obvious that Thompson-Robinson may not be the man for the job at QB1 for the Browns moving forward. His mobility is impressive, but his arm and inaccuracy are atrocious.

So, what can fans specifically expect from another start in Week 17 against the Miami Dolphins?

Predicting Thompson-Robinson's bounce back game in Week 17

Thompson-Robinson had a ton of throws into double coverage in Week 16 that led to easy turnovers for the Cincinnati Bengals. In addition, he also clearly didn't want to have to use his legs on almost every collapsed pocket that came his way, and just wanted to throw the ball away to prevent a major loss of yardage on sacks. But, he doesn't have the arm strength nor the accuracy to accomplish that.

So, in Week 17, expect to see a more reserved Thompson-Robinson for two reasons: his calf injury, and the fact that he'll want to keep turnovers down against a secondary that features Jalen Ramsey. His five interceptions to his zero touchdowns have become stark, and his inability to throw deep accurately have hurt the team in his limited appearances.

He's 0-11 on passes that are greater than 15 yards down the field, and on those pass attempts, he's thrown three interceptions.

Another piece to Thompson-Robinson's game that would be great to see develop in Week 17 is his connection building with Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore. Moore has been on a slide down the last few weeks with Jeudy getting a bulk of the targets from Jameis Winston, but he could be a useful receiver for Thompson-Robinson to target on rollouts and to target on the sideline.

If he can also develop some sort of chemistry with Jeudy and target him more than three times in Week 17, he'll find some success down field and get some rhythm going in the passing game. A bulk of his targets in the Cincinnati game went to David Njoku, but his availability is a question mark headed into the Dolphins game as he's nursing a new knee injury.

Finally, if Thompson-Robinson can just get the little things right - check down passes, knowing when to run and when to take a sack, and who to target more consistently on certain plays - he'll have a bounceback game against Miami.

They're no easy team to face on offense given their secondary and their defensive line, but if he can just stay steady and not look as apprehensive as he did in Week 16, he'll look a lot better in his second audition to stay with the team.

